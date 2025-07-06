Luke Mittelstadt: the Habs would really have liked to see him join the Rocket in 25-26

Credit: The Montreal Canadiens’ development camp is always an interesting event to follow, as it features the vast majority of the Habs’ prospects, from the most obscure to the best-known. And that’s what makes it so interesting, to see in action prospects we’ve heard much less about, and to have the chance to observe and analyze […]

The Montreal Canadiens’ development camp is always an interesting event to follow, as it features the vast majority of the Habs’ prospects, from the most obscure to the best-known.

And that’s what makes it so interesting, to see in action prospects we’ve heard much less about, and to have the chance to observe and analyze them to get an idea.

In fact, at this week’s development camp, in addition to the expected Michael Hage and L.J. Mooney, some little-known prospects shone.

One of these was the Habs’ seventh-round pick (197th overall) in 2023, Luke Mittelstadt.

The 5-foot-11, 174-pound defenseman has been a solid presence at the Habs’ development camp, showing great fluidity on skates and consistency in his play.

Even though he’s a seventh-round pick and a rather obscure prospect, the Canadiens really like Mittelstadt.

The Habs like him so much, in fact, that they’ve made him a contract offer to join the Laval Rocket for the upcoming season.

Indeed, as Marc-Antoine Godin explains in the latest episode of Tellement Hockey for Radio-Canada Sports , the Habs would have loved to see Mittelstadt join the Rocket for next season.

Unfortunately, the American defenseman declined the Habs’ offer, as he wanted to return to the University of Minnesota for his fourth and final year in the NCAA to try and win a championship.

Now, I can see you all telling me that the real reason Mittelstadt turned down the Habs’ offer is that, at the end of his final NCAA season, the 22-year-old defenseman will be a free agent, and could therefore sign with the team of his choice.

This could have been the case, but as Godin reported, Mittelstadt has a verbal agreement with the Habs that he will sign in Montreal after his NCAA season no matter what.

Having already been passed over twice rather than once in the draft, Mittelstadt places a lot of importance on the fact that the Habs are the team that believed in him, and so he says there’s no doubt he’ll sign with the Canadiens.

Mittelstadt will join the Habs (and/or the Rocket) after his NCAA season.

As for this obscure prospect, it’s worth noting that he’s extremely popular internally with the Canadiens.

The Habs love his game, given that he’s very intelligent and does everything well on the ice, both defensively and offensively, while executing his zone exits very well.

Mittelstadt is so adored by Habs management that, at a meeting with all the Habs’ defensemen, Rob Ramage used Mittelstadt as an example.

Indeed, as Godin explains, the Director of Player Development was keen to show all his defensemen that they don’t have to be 6’4″ and 220 lbs to dominate on the ice and do everything well.

Mittelstadt does just that at 5’11”, thanks to his legendary consistency, as specified by Francis Bouillon.

In short, the American defenseman could really surprise everyone when he turns pro in Montreal, when he could very well make it in the NHL.

But for now, let’s keep an eye on the University of Minnesota Gophers, where he’ll be able to take L.J. Mooney under his wing, given that the Habs prospect will be playing there in 2025-2026.

Overtime

The #ALLCAPS signed 23 y/o RFA F Hendrix Lapierre to a 1 year $850K contract. 8P in 27GP Lapierre will be a RFA upon expiry with a $892.5K qualifying offer Rep’d by Philippe Lecavalier @QuartexxHockey https://t.co/3QMUTHD6NH – PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 6, 2025

Who are the top goaltenders in the NHL? You voted. Here is the 2025 offseason ranking of the top 32 goalies in hockey. pic.twitter.com/0ptPZuz7XM – JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 6, 2025

