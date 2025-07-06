Kovalchuk convinced Demidov has the personality to shine in Montreal

Although he didn’t break anything at five-on-five, I’m not worried, as the context was far from ideal with his late-season arrival and little time to adjust.
Let’s just say that his evaluation really begins this season, when he’ll have time to prepare and learn Martin St-Louis’ system of play.
For despite his incredible talent, there’s always a risk that the NHL will be a tougher place for some.
In an interview with RG.org, Ilya Kovalchuk discussed a number of topics, including Demidov’s arrival in the NHL.
Ilya Kovalchuk stops by to talk to @TheRGMedia about Connor McDavid’s future in Edmonton, gives his take on Ivan Demidov and Maxim Shabanov.
Oh, and he talks about being open to participate in the potential expansion into Atlanta
Full interview below
– Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) July 6, 2025
In particular, he believes Demidov’s decision to stay in Montreal to prepare for the upcoming campaign, but also to adjust to the city and learn our language, shows a lot of wisdom for his age.
Now, we’re talking about two very different contexts: Montreal, which runs on hockey 365 days a year, and Atlanta, which had just acquired a hockey team where people much prefer football…
The hockey retiree also believes that Demidov has the personality and confidence to succeed in the Québécois metropolis, which loves flamboyant stars.
Let’s not forget that Kovalchuk played 22 games with the Habs in 2020, and was able to experience first-hand what it’s like to play in a market like Montreal.
And as fans, we can only hope that the former player’s words are prophetic for the Canadiens’ prospect.
