Kovalchuk convinced Demidov has the personality to shine in Montreal

Although he didn’t break anything at five-on-five, I’m not worried, as the context was far from ideal with his late-season arrival and little time to adjust.

Let’s just say that his evaluation really begins this season, when he’ll have time to prepare and learn Martin St-Louis’ system of play.

While Demidov is already the favorite to win the next Calder Trophy , no one can really predict how his adaptation to North American hockey will go.

For despite his incredible talent, there’s always a risk that the NHL will be a tougher place for some.

However, the Russian seems to be doing everything in his power to be ready for next season.

In an interview with RG.org, Ilya Kovalchuk discussed a number of topics, including Demidov’s arrival in the NHL.

Ilya Kovalchuk stops by to talk to @TheRGMedia about Connor McDavid’s future in Edmonton, gives his take on Ivan Demidov and Maxim Shabanov. Oh, and he talks about being open to participate in the potential expansion into Atlanta Full interview below https://t.co/EbsSoBC VMI – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) July 6, 2025

The former star player is impressed by the maturity of the Habs prospect.

In particular, he believes Demidov’s decision to stay in Montreal to prepare for the upcoming campaign, but also to adjust to the city and learn our language, shows a lot of wisdom for his age.

In 2001, after his first season, Kovalchuk preferred to return to Russia for summer practice rather than stay in Atlanta.

Now, we’re talking about two very different contexts: Montreal, which runs on hockey 365 days a year, and Atlanta, which had just acquired a hockey team where people much prefer football…

The hockey retiree also believes that Demidov has the personality and confidence to succeed in the Québécois metropolis, which loves flamboyant stars.

Let’s not forget that Kovalchuk played 22 games with the Habs in 2020, and was able to experience first-hand what it’s like to play in a market like Montreal.

And as fans, we can only hope that the former player’s words are prophetic for the Canadiens’ prospect.

