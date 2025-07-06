Kent Hughes: Elliotte Friedman says there isn’t a more aggressive GM

As soon as the Montreal Canadiens’ season came to an end, everyone’s primary goal for the off-season was to get their hands on a second center.
And according to Elliotte Friedman, Kent Hughes could very well be on the move by the start of the season, because he’s exactly the kind of general manager who’s never done working.
The Habs’ biggest concern is Ivan Demidov’s future.
Elliotte Friedman was clear when he said that the Habs are still trying to build and solve the Ivan Demidov puzzle so that he’s as well surrounded as possible for the future.
It doesn’t get much more aggressive than Hughes, and we can’t expect him to recline comfortably on his chair back.
