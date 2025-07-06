Jakub Dobes agrees to a two-year contract with the Habs

Credit: After all the action of the draft and free agents, only two contract files remained on the Montreal Canadiens’ table. Jakub Dobes and Jayden Struble remained restricted free agents, and therefore needed a contract for next season. Well, after seeing Struble apply for arbitration yesterday, today the Canadiens announced the signing of Jakub Dobes. The […]

After all the action of the draft and free agents, only two contract files remained on the Montreal Canadiens’ table.

Confirmed in ink! The Canadiens agree on the terms of a two-season, one-piece contract with goaltender Jakub Dobes. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGo | Montblanc Boutique Montréalhttps://t.co/y0dXXnSSrL – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 6, 2025

In Prolongation

Jakub Dobes and Jayden Struble remained restricted free agents, and therefore needed a contract for next season.Well, after seeing Struble apply for arbitration yesterday , today the Canadiens announced the signing of Jakub Dobes.The Czech goaltender has signed a two-year, one-year deal that will pay him $965,000 per season.Details to come

It’ll be really interesting to see the battle for Samuel Montembeault’s second spot between Jakub Dobes and Kaapo Kahkonen.