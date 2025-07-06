Jakub Dobes agrees to a two-year contract with the Habs

After all the action of the draft and free agents, only two contract files remained on the Montreal Canadiens’ table.
Confirmed in ink! The Canadiens agree on the terms of a two-season, one-piece contract with goaltender Jakub Dobes.
In Prolongation
It’ll be really interesting to see the battle for Samuel Montembeault’s second spot between Jakub Dobes and Kaapo Kahkonen.