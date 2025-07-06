Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

“If the Habs are in a playoff race, I don’t see Michael Hage joining the club.”
Jonathan Di Gregorio
“If the Habs are in a playoff race, I don’t see Michael Hage joining the club.”
Credit: Getty Images
Michael Hage showed great things at the rookie development camp.

Many believe he’s the solution to the Habs’ second-center problem.

Hage surprised many in his rookie season with the University of Michigan when he scored 34 points, including 13 goals, in 33 games.

However, we already know that the prospect will play at least one more season in the NCAA and has no chance of starting next season in Montreal.

So, for those waiting for a second center with Hage, it won’t be for a while.

And could he join the Habs once his university campaign is over, to help the team finish the season and make the playoffs?

Why not? The Canadiens did it with Ivan Demidov last year and Cole Caulfield in 2021.

According to TSN 690’s Arpon Basu, this scenario is unlikely to happen again with Hage if the Habs are in the playoff hunt.

You can listen to the clip here.

According to the journalist, if the Habs play Hage at the end of the season, it’s because the team is guaranteed to miss the playoffs.

I agree with Basu.

Firstly, because the contexts are very different.

Caufield was brought in under Marc Bergevin.

And while the gamble paid off as the Habs made it to the finals and the forward had 12 points in 20 games during the playoffs, let’s not forget that he had just burned up the NCAA with 52 points, including an impressive 30 goals, in 31 games.

Under Kent Hughes, we had the case of Demidov, but which is also very different, as we also sensed a certain urgency on the part of the Habs to get him out of Russia as quickly as possible as soon as he got the chance.

What’s more, Demidov is an exceptional talent whom you can place directly in your top six.

In Hage’s case, I have the impression that his apprenticeship will be more of a step-by-step process, starting him on the third or fourth line and then giving him more ice time and responsibility as he develops.

Or perhaps even a stint in Laval, which could also be an option when his next season with the University of Michigan comes to an end.

And that’s not because I don’t think Hage will be a very good center for the Habs, quite the contrary, but rather because the team can afford to take its time with him and make sure it doesn’t skip any steps.


Overtime

– Bravo to the Lions’ captain!

– The Jays are on fire!

– Alejandro Kirk will be in the All-Star Game.

– Yankees mismanagement?

– A solid slap in the face.

– What a catch and relay!

– Eugenie Bouchard is back.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content