“If the Habs are in a playoff race, I don’t see Michael Hage joining the club.”

Michael Hage is in great shape pic.twitter.com/mJ2a8a1tvF
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) July 2, 2025
Many believe he’s the solution to the Habs’ second-center problem.
So, for those waiting for a second center with Hage, it won’t be for a while.
According to TSN 690’s Arpon Basu, this scenario is unlikely to happen again with Hage if the Habs are in the playoff hunt.
Basu – Demidov has shown his adaptability https://t.co/U9lpAxJWwY
– TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) July 3, 2025
According to the journalist, if the Habs play Hage at the end of the season, it’s because the team is guaranteed to miss the playoffs.
And while the gamble paid off as the Habs made it to the finals and the forward had 12 points in 20 games during the playoffs, let’s not forget that he had just burned up the NCAA with 52 points, including an impressive 30 goals, in 31 games.
What’s more, Demidov is an exceptional talent whom you can place directly in your top six.
In Hage’s case, I have the impression that his apprenticeship will be more of a step-by-step process, starting him on the third or fourth line and then giving him more ice time and responsibility as he develops.
MICHAEL HAGE ALL BY HIMSELF @umichhockey
It’s all tied up in Ann Arbor, 2-2.#B1GHockey on BTN pic.twitter.com/DYELohl3yb
– Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) February 16, 2025
And that’s not because I don’t think Hage will be a very good center for the Habs, quite the contrary, but rather because the team can afford to take its time with him and make sure it doesn’t skip any steps.
Overtime
– Bravo to the Lions’ captain!
morgan Adams-Mosain
Each Sunday we will be highlighting a different Captain… for obvious reasons, Adams-Mosain kicks this series off @Lions3r pic.twitter.com/FnmrMVFqUt
– ECHL (@ECHL) July 6, 2025
– The Jays are on fire!
A PERFECT HOMESTAND FOR THE BLUE JAYS pic.twitter.com/uQKMtmrCJh
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 6, 2025
– Alejandro Kirk will be in the All-Star Game.
CAPTAIN KIRK IS AN ALL-STAR
For the second time in his career, Alejandro Kirk has been named to the AL All-Star Team pic.twitter.com/LJvBUiqOo3
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 6, 2025
– Yankees mismanagement?
It hurts, but the Yankees keep it at third base.
Makes sense. https://t.co/r4qm9ISxMI
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 6, 2025
– A solid slap in the face.
The Randy Man delivers
Randy Arozarena clobbers a 110.2 MPH shot! pic.twitter.com/xs1i77KIAF
– MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2025
– What a catch and relay!
Un-Belli-evable.
Cody with a huge catch and dart to first pic.twitter.com/QFI85jvJjM
– New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 6, 2025
– Eugenie Bouchard is back.
Eugenie Bouchard to play first tennis match in 1 year in a WTA tournament 125https://t.co/GRjLCl4KVl
– RDS (@RDSca) July 6, 2025