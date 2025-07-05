There’s about $275 million under the salary cap across the NHL

There is approximately $275 Million of available cap space remaining within the system for next year. The most common comment from NHL teams right now – “we have the cap dollars but no players to spend them on.” Watch for the trade market to heat up next week.
– Allan Walsh (@walsha) July 5, 2025
It’s pretty surprising that there’s so much money to be spent across the NHL. However, one can imagine that players who will eventually be placed on the long-term injured list (like Carey Price) are not being taken into consideration.
I’m willing to believe that the cap goes up by $7.5 million, but as I mentioned, players are/will be greedier about their new contracts. And we’ve seen it lately with the salaries some players have signed up for. Just think of Christian Dvorak at $5.4 million…
There’s one the #Habs are interested in, apparently: https: //t.co/VxuoZhHXV0
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 5, 2025
Then there’s Québécois Joe Veleno, whose Habs would be among the three finalists.
Otherwise, Joel Kiviranta, Max Pacioretty and Jeff Skinner are still out of contract, but they won’t be the players to break the bank either.
Anyway, let’s see what happens in the next few days, but even if all these players sign somewhere, there’s still going to be plenty of space available across the NHL.
Overtime
– I can’t wait to see Mike Cammalleri Zachary Bolduc in Montreal.
Zack Bolduc’s shot looks like when Mike Cammalleri played for the Habs
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 5, 2025
– Would the Sabres have been better off taking Brandon Carlo instead of Michael Kesselring in the JJ Peterka trade?
Frank Seravalli: The Maple Leafs I believe tried to chase down JJ Peterka in Buffalo, that’s where the Brandon Carlo connection came in as Buffalo was looking for a right shot defensemen – FAN Pregame
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 5, 2025
– Youth with experience.
Joe Thornton helping Michael Misa with some net-front work at Sharks Development Camp
(via IG/artem_nekerov) pic.twitter.com/9JRPWG5EtM
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 5, 2025
– They’re on fire.
THE BLUE JAYS ARE ON A SEVEN-GAME WIN STREAK! pic.twitter.com/qB31oCPCk8
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 5, 2025