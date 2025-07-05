There’s about $275 million under the salary cap across the NHL

Credit: As we all know, the salary cap skyrockets next season, and will continue to rise by several million dollars in subsequent years. This means that teams will have more money to spend on filling out their rosters. But it also means that players will be greedier. On the other hand, according to Allan Walsh, there […]

There is approximately $275 Million of available cap space remaining within the system for next year. The most common comment from NHL teams right now – “we have the cap dollars but no players to spend them on.” Watch for the trade market to heat up next week. – Allan Walsh (@walsha) July 5, 2025

As we all know, the salary cap skyrockets next season, and will continue to rise by several million dollars in subsequent years.This means that teams will have more money to spend on filling out their rosters.But it also means that players will be greedier.On the other hand, according to Allan Walsh, there is currently $275 million available (approximately) across the NHL.And the most frequent comment from teams, again according to Walsh, is that there are no players to spend that kind of money:

It’s pretty surprising that there’s so much money to be spent across the NHL. However, one can imagine that players who will eventually be placed on the long-term injured list (like Carey Price) are not being taken into consideration.

I’m willing to believe that the cap goes up by $7.5 million, but as I mentioned, players are/will be greedier about their new contracts. And we’ve seen it lately with the salaries some players have signed up for. Just think of Christian Dvorak at $5.4 million…

The biggest names have already found a buyer, but there are still a few interesting players who are still without a contract.Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (39 assists last season) and forward Jack Roslovic (22 goals) are undoubtedly the most attractive.These two players could command relatively high salaries, as they could have a fairly important role, depending on where they sign.

Then there’s Québécois Joe Veleno, whose Habs would be among the three finalists.

Otherwise, Joel Kiviranta, Max Pacioretty and Jeff Skinner are still out of contract, but they won’t be the players to break the bank either.

Anyway, let’s see what happens in the next few days, but even if all these players sign somewhere, there’s still going to be plenty of space available across the NHL.

Overtime

The contract extensions that could happen this season (like Lane Hutson) are likely to be quite high. We can certainly expect more than $9 million, or even more than $10 million a year for Hutson.

– I can’t wait to see Mike Cammalleri Zachary Bolduc in Montreal.

Zack Bolduc’s shot looks like when Mike Cammalleri played for the Habs pic.twitter.com/VjMZWFcb76 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 5, 2025

– Would the Sabres have been better off taking Brandon Carlo instead of Michael Kesselring in the JJ Peterka trade?

Frank Seravalli: The Maple Leafs I believe tried to chase down JJ Peterka in Buffalo, that’s where the Brandon Carlo connection came in as Buffalo was looking for a right shot defensemen – FAN Pregame – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 5, 2025

– Youth with experience.

Joe Thornton helping Michael Misa with some net-front work at Sharks Development Camp (via IG/artem_nekerov) pic.twitter.com/9JRPWG5EtM – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 5, 2025

– They’re on fire.