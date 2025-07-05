Surprise for the Rocket: Xavier Simoneau returns for the 25-26 season

Kent Hughes’ primary mandate as General Manager of the Montreal Canadiens is to make the Habs the best team they can be in order to win the Stanley Cup.
It’s important to field a competitive team in the AHL, so that the club’s young players can develop in the right environment.
Last season, the Rocket finished first in the AHL, so it’s clear that for the 25-26 season, Kent Hughes will have to find a way to maintain a competitive club-school.
The Rocket has agreed to terms with forward Xavier Simoneau and defenseman Josh Jacobs on a one-season, one-way contract, and with defenseman Darick Louis-Jean and goaltender Hunter Jones on a one-season, two-way contract.
Details at… pic.twitter.com/iyfjHeRFsZ
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) July 5, 2025
This is truly a nice surprise and especially very good news for the Laval Rocket, considering that Simoneau has been an important piece of the team’s success over the past three seasons.
The 24-year-old Québécois had not received a qualifying offer from the Habs, and so everything pointed to him leaving the organization.
It’s rare to see a player agree to such a contract after his NHL debut, and it shows just how much Simoneau wanted to stay in Laval.
Overtime
– It’s now official.
Welcome aboard, Arseni!
The @CanadiensMTL ‘s most recent 3rd round pick will play with the Armada in 2025-26!
He signed his contract at CESR yesterday #LeFuturEstMaintenant pic.twitter.com/evHJeVvIqW
– ArmadaBLB (@ArmadaBLB) July 5, 2025
– Let’s see if there will still be a lot of Messi jerseys.
Will you be at Stade Saputo in section 114 or 132?
REMINDER Best practices in supporter sections#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/motWcrWWiG
– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) July 5, 2025
– Read more.
Jonathan Toews’ journey led him back to where it all started by leaning into his intuition and love for the game.
My latest for @NHLdotcom..
Toews ‘knew in my heart’ #NHLJets were team for return to NHL https://t.co/uhYaaAGhKF
– Darrin Bauming (@DarrinBauming) July 5, 2025