Surprise for the Rocket: Xavier Simoneau returns for the 25-26 season

Kent Hughes’ primary mandate as General Manager of the Montreal Canadiens is to make the Habs the best team they can be in order to win the Stanley Cup.

But behind this main mandate, the Habs GM must also take the time to manage his training club, the Laval Rocket.

It’s important to field a competitive team in the AHL, so that the club’s young players can develop in the right environment.

Last season, the Rocket finished first in the AHL, so it’s clear that for the 25-26 season, Kent Hughes will have to find a way to maintain a competitive club-school.

The Rocket has agreed to terms with forward Xavier Simoneau and defenseman Josh Jacobs on a one-season, one-way contract, and with defenseman Darick Louis-Jean and goaltender Hunter Jones on a one-season, two-way contract.

And that requires a good mix of young players and important veterans.So, Hughes has to let several players go and sign others.And sometimes there are surprise returns, as in the case of Xavier Simoneau, whose new deal with the Laval Rocket has just been announced.

This is truly a nice surprise and especially very good news for the Laval Rocket, considering that Simoneau has been an important piece of the team’s success over the past three seasons.

The 24-year-old Québécois had not received a qualifying offer from the Habs, and so everything pointed to him leaving the organization.

But then, a few days later, Simoneau agreed to terms on a one-year AHL contract with the Rocket.

It’s rare to see a player agree to such a contract after his NHL debut, and it shows just how much Simoneau wanted to stay in Laval.

In short, this is really good news for the Rocket, as Simoneau will once again have a very important role in the dressing room, and will bring a lot of positives to the young players.Note that the Rocket also signed defenseman Josh Jacobs to a one-year, one-way contract, in addition to initialing two-way deals (Rocket and Lions) with goaltender Hunter Jones and defenseman Darick Louis-Jean.

