Logan Cooley: a contract extension could come as early as this summer

More and more teams in the National Hockey League are initialing contract extensions with their young players before they even complete the three years of their NHL entry-level contract.Teams want to lock up their young players quickly, and this makes perfect sense, especially in the case of young players with high potential.

We’ve seen it in Montreal with Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, and we’re likely to see it more and more across the NHL, including with the Utah Mammoth.

Like the Habs, the Mammoth have several solid young players in their ranks, and are looking to sign them to long-term contracts.

First on Utah GM Doug Armstrong’s list would be Logan Cooley, with whom contract extension discussions have already begun.

It was Armstrong himself who revealed that conversations with the Cooley clan were already underway, and that they had been very positive so far.In fact, the Mammoth GM says that everything is going according to plan.This suggests that the young American sensation could sign a contract extension this summer, a year before his entry-level contract expires, as was the case with Juraj Slafkovsky last summer.

Armstrong stated that Cooley is a very important part of the franchise’s future, and that he sincerely believes the young American sensation will become a star.

These are fine words from the GM to his young player, and we can therefore assume that Cooley could sign a long-term deal, just like Slafkovsky.Remember that both players were drafted the same year, in 2022, at 1st and 3rd respectively.

So it’s only natural that they should be compared, and that we should see how they progress.

The two contracts will be clearly compared once Cooley has signed.

We can expect an annual amount above Slaf’s $7.6 million, considering that the cap has risen considerably since the Slovakian’s extension, and that the Mammoth forward has posted better NHL numbers so far.

L.J. Mooney’s cousin scored 65 points, including 25 goals last season, surpassing Slaf’s 18 goals and 51 points.

In short, it will be very interesting to see how the Cooley situation develops in Utah.

