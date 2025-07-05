Logan Cooley: a contract extension could come as early as this summer

We’ve seen it in Montreal with Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, and we’re likely to see it more and more across the NHL, including with the Utah Mammoth.
First on Utah GM Doug Armstrong’s list would be Logan Cooley, with whom contract extension discussions have already begun.
The #TusksUp have begun talking extension with one of their young stars.https://t.co/UE2kcAmrxz
– Pro Hockey Rumors (@prohockeyrumors) July 4, 2025
Chris Armstrong said the Mammoth have had “several positive” conversations with Logan Cooley about contract extension this summer. Said they’re “on schedule.”
– Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) July 3, 2025
Armstrong stated that Cooley is a very important part of the franchise’s future, and that he sincerely believes the young American sensation will become a star.
So it’s only natural that they should be compared, and that we should see how they progress.
We can expect an annual amount above Slaf’s $7.6 million, considering that the cap has risen considerably since the Slovakian’s extension, and that the Mammoth forward has posted better NHL numbers so far.
L.J. Mooney’s cousin scored 65 points, including 25 goals last season, surpassing Slaf’s 18 goals and 51 points.
Overtime
– Another prospect from the recent draft signs his NHL entry-level contract.
The #Caps have signed 2025 first rounder Lynden Lakovic to a three-year entry level contract ($975,000/$85,000). He’s expected to be loaned to WHL Moose Jaw for the 2025-26 season.
– Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) July 5, 2025
– Truly a horrible tragedy in the world of soccer.
VIDEO | Relatives and the soccer world gather for a final farewell to Diogo Jota and his brother: https://t.co/b3BcbBpwpC
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 5, 2025
– Of note for the Alouettes.
A couple of lineup notes this week for #Alouettes: Jalen Wayne makes his CFL debut. He’s a relative of former Colts receiver Reggie Wayne.
Lorenzo Burns is out due to injury but Dionte Ruffin is healthy & makes 2025 debut tonight.
Also, Josh Archibald makes his Als debut too
– Joey Alfieri (@joeyalfieri) July 5, 2025