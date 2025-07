Ahead of 5pm deadline for players to file for arbitration, we believe the following filed: Timmins #sabrehood

Struble #GoHabsGo

Samberg #NHLJets

Robertson #LeafsForever

Helleson #FlyTogether It sounds like Cam York is not filing for arb RFA’s eligible for Arb:.. – PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 5, 2025

Jayden Struble is currently a restricted free agent. The Habs defenseman, who just completed two 56-game seasons with the club, needs a new contract for next season.That said, by virtue of his contractual status, Struble had the right to request salary arbitration.He had until 5pm to make his request.And now we learn from PuckPedia that Struble has indeed requested arbitration.He is one of five players who have done so.

More details to come…