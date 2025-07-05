Skip to content
Expansion: Gary Bettman “hears about Quebec City
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images
There’s a growing sense that the NHL may be expanding over the next few years. After the arrival of the Golden Knights and the Kraken in recent years, the league dealt with the problematic Coyotes, so that everything is under control across the league’s 32 markets.

And inevitably, at this point, the idea of expansion (which would generate a ton of revenue for the league) comes back on the table.

In Quebec, the idea of bringing a team back to the capital is one that comes up every time there’s talk of expansion. We know that steps have been taken in the past, but it didn’t work out.

What’s interesting, however, is that these efforts seem to be continuing. During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Gary Bettman talked a bit about the cities that are in the running for a possible expansion… and he noted the following:

We’re hearing about Quebec City. – Gary Bettman

That said, the capital isn’t alone: the commissioner indicated that no fewer than eight cities (including Indianapolis and Cincinnati) would be discussing the matter with the NHL. Bettman notes that he’s not keen to go ahead with expansion at any price… but that there are elements that could prompt the league to consider it.

And those elements are the market, the ownership group, the arena and the aspects associated with expansion that would make the league “stronger”. It’s safe to assume that, right now, it’s the second element that’s hurting Quebec’s bid a little… unless someone has stepped up behind the scenes.

Basically, Bettman would be open to expansion if presented with a project that was already well advanced and well managed, but would also add a little something to the league. And shortly after talking about all this, he noted how strong the league is in Canada, mentioning in particular the new (English-language) TV rights deal.

Is he mentioning this because he’s open to expansion in Canada? If so, that’s good news for Quebec City… but there’s also the possibility that it could be elsewhere in the country, for example in the Toronto area, where the idea of a second team in the area has been mooted for some years.

The commissioner insists that he is in no hurry to expand, but that if an interesting project is presented to him, he will present it to the owners for evaluation.

To be continued… but there seems to be some action behind the scenes.


