Draft: the NHL would like it to come back (often) to Montreal

The NHL’s decentralized draft was (really) not all the rage last week. In theory, the idea wasn’t bad… but between technical problems and a gloomy atmosphere, it didn’t make for a pleasant spectacle.

And we know that the draft is a big event for the league. But this year, we completely missed it.

Just about everyone expects to see a centralized formula again next year. That’s what the NHL’s amateur auction is all about, and it should be back in 2026.

We still don’t know where the draft will be held… but on today’s episode of The Shaun Starr Show, Marco D’Amico revealed that he’s learned in recent days that the league is evaluating the option of holding it in Montreal.

And not only could it come back to Montreal as early as next year: it could come back to townoften.

What D’Amico notes is that the league is evaluating its options, but there are two cities that stand out in particular: Montreal and Las Vegas. Both cities are known to have hosted a recent draft (2022 for Montreal, 2024 for Vegas), and both were a resounding success.

The idea of holding it in the Sphere in Vegas put on quite a show, and in Montreal, the excitement of the fans was quite. Remember the reaction of the people there when the trade that brought Kirby Dach to Montreal was announced: it was incredible.

What D’Amico notes is that the Confrontation des 4 Nations has really solidified Montreal’s place as the city to host events where people are passionate. The league wants to make sure it doesn’t relive the gloomy atmosphere of the last draft in Los Angeles, and in Montreal, we know the fans will respond.

That’s why the league is considering the option of a two-city rotation (Montreal and Vegas) or a three-city rotation (Montreal, Vegas and a different city each time). And of course, for hockey fans in Quebec, having the draft in town every 2-3 years would be a godsend.

It’s not set in stone, but Montreal’s popularity rating with the NHL is very high right now. At least, it’s higher than in Toronto, which the NHL finds a little too corporate for its taste.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this, but don’t be surprised if the draft is held in Montreal next year. And above all, don’t be surprised if he returns to Montreal on a fairly regular basis: that would be great news for the city and the fans.

