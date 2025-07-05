Demidov and Zharovsky: the “Russian factor” is an advantage thanks to Nick Bobrov

Credit: For some years now, Russia has been a hot topic around the world, and so it is in the National Hockey League, given the large number of Russian players. Everything to do with Russia generates more doubts and tensions, which in turn affects the decisions made by the various NHL teams at the draft. The […]

For some years now, Russia has been a hot topic around the world, and so it is in the National Hockey League, given the large number of Russian players.Everything to do with Russia generates more doubts and tensions, which in turn affects the decisions made by the various NHL teams at the draft.

The “Russian factor” has become a real fear for many teams, leading many talented Russian prospects to slip down a few ranks.

Russian prospects often come with several question marks, leading many teams to avoid them, since no one on their scouting team has been able to go and observe them in Russia.

However, the Montreal Canadiens have not avoided them for two years in a row (Ivan Demidov and Alexander Zharovsky), making them the team’s top draft pick.

The Habs seem to be taking advantage of other teams’ concerns about the “Russian factor”, because the Habs’ scouting team has access to privileged information.

For two years in a row, the Habs have invested their 1st draft pick in a Russian, when it’s never been trickier to do so. This is no coincidence. Nick Bobrov has become a competitive advantage, admits Martin Lapointe. https://t.co/UTspMGAe4z – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 5, 2025

And that information comes from Nick Bobrov.

Indeed, as Martin Lapointe points out in his interview with TVA Sports’ Nicolas Cloutier, Bobrov provides the Habs with crucial information on Russian prospects.

Thanks to Bobrov, the “Russian factor” has become something of a secret weapon and a strength for the Canadiens.

“When I work with Nick, I’m lucky enough to have information that he can get. His father is often in Russia, and Nick is himself a Russian who can go there. And Nick’s a hard worker. He’ll go really deep for information.” – Martin Lapointe

As Martin Lapointe himself points out, his colleague Bobrov enables him to work with much more precise and in-depth information on each of the Russian prospects.

What we understand from Nicolas Cloutier’s excellent article is that Bobrov has the power to change a club selection in favor of a Russian prospect, or on the contrary, to disadvantage the selection of a Russian prospect.

This is a major asset for the Habs, who don’t have to be afraid of young Russians thanks to Nick Bobrov’s privileged information.

It’s not for nothing that the Habs’ first selection in 2024 and 2025 was a Russian prospect.

Of course, I can see where you’re coming from with the Matvei Michkov issue.

In 2023, the Habs had the chance to draft Michkov, a top Russian prospect, but didn’t, while Bobrov was already in place as co-director of amateur scouting.

We all thought it was because of the “Russian factor”, but the recent selections of ivan Demidov and Alexander Zharovsky completely belie this theory.

I guess Bobrov’s information about Mishkov wasn’t positive.

In short, let’s hope that Bobrov’s secret weapon has made the Habs the best team they can be in the long run.

Overtime

– It’s all happening today.

A great visit to Stade Saputohttps://t.co/7VyFpxgBuF – RDS (@RDSca) July 5, 2025

– Coming up.

Alouettes on a mission to start the break with a 4-1 recordhttps://t.co/VKPmAKAdjS – RDS (@RDSca) July 5, 2025

– Ouch.