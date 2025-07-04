The Habs would like to see Zachary Bolduc’s competitiveness rub off on Ivan Demidov

The addition of Zachary Bolduc brings offensive punch to the Canadiens’ lineup.

He’s got a special talent for scoring goals, and he’s proven it since his junior days.

But he has other qualities, too. And the Habs know it.

His strengths include his strength of character and fighting spirit. We’re talking about an intense player on the ice who can give body checks and who can hurt opponents when needed even if he’s not the tallest at 6′.

Here’s proof:

It’s interesting because the Canadiens don’t have many physical players in their lineup. Josh Anderson hits… and that’s it.

But that’s also why the Habs would like to see Bolduc’s competitiveness rub off on a guy like Ivan Demidov, who already has all the talent in the world to become a dominant National League player.

Basu – Demidov has shown his adaptability https://t.co/U9lpAxJWwY – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) July 3, 2025

Arpon Basu talked about it on the radio ( TSN 690 ):

I don’t hate this at all.

Because if Demidov can add this aspect to his game… he’ll be even more complete. We know he’s got the hands and the vision to succeed quickly in the National League, but he can always get better too, even if he’s already as talented as can be.

And Bolduc, who loves to hit opponents, could teach him a few tricks too. Hehe.

I mentioned this in a recent text, but I’d love to see Bolduc play on the same line as Demidov.

And the reason is simple: Bolduc excels in forechecking because he gives it his all. This can create space for Demidov, and if the Russian finds himself alone in the offensive zone on several occasions… that’s when it could cause havoc for the other teams in the league.

Especially since Demidov is an excellent passer, while Bolduc has a lightning-fast shot…

