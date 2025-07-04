Skip to content
“The Canadiens aren’t even sure Michael Hage will play center in the NHL”
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images
Over the past few days, Michael Hage has been stealing the spotlight at the Habs’ development camp. That’s not necessarily a surprise, given that he was (by far) the biggest name at the camp, but it did attract attention.

He looked (a bit) like a man among children, hehe.

And all of this has meant that more than ever, just about everyone is already placing Hage’s name as the team’s second center of the future. We know it’s a need in town, and Hage looks promising to the point where it’s easy to assume he has what it takes to be the solution….

But.

Yesterday afternoon, Arpon Basu was on TSN 690 to talk about a number of topics… and towards the end of the interview (around 24:40), he noted something interesting about the young forward:

The Canadiens aren’t even sure Michael Hage will play center in the NHL. – Arpon Basu

When you look at what he brings to the table, you see Hage as a player who has what it takes to play center. His hockey IQ and on-ice skills make him a player with the profile to get there, but he still has a few things to work on if he really wants to be a center in the NHL.

He’ll have to get better at the face-off circle, for example. But the good news is that he knows that.

That said, at the moment, the Habs can’t operate on the assumption that they’ve already got their second center. Hage has the makings of a very good forward, but who knows whether it’ll be at center or wing that he can make his mark in the pros.

For the Canadiens, let’s hope it’s center, because that would solve a lot of problems around town. But as promising as he is, wait before assuming he’ll be the Canadiens’ second center in a few years: you might be disappointed.


Overtime

– Very cool!

– I highly doubt it.

– Sidney Crosby: things could move in the file after the Olympics, according to Nick Kypreos.

– It’s been four years since the death of Matiss Kivlenieks.

