Several teams wanted to bring Marc-André Fleury out of retirement

One of the stories of the season was certainly Marc-André Fleury’s retirement.

The 2024-2025 season was his last in the NHL. After the Wild’s elimination, he still competed at the Worlds, but another season in the Bettman circuit is off the table.

Allan Walsh admitted that, on July 1, several teams called him to see if his client wanted to sign a one-season contract.

According to Walsh, five teams wanted to know Fleury’s availability.

According to him, the goalie has made it clear: he doesn’t want to come back. His retirement is more than official at this point.

The goaltending market was a bit disappointing this off-season. There weren’t any quality goalies on the market, which is why Fleury attracted so much attention.

Last season, in 26 games, he maintained a .899 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. He’s an excellent reserve goaltender, and I’d like to think he’s still got some good hockey left in him. But unfortunately, at 40, it was better for him not to look back.

Before signing Kaapo Kahkonen, was the Canadiens one of five teams interested in the goalie? Fleury at $1.15 million, I’d still take him before Kahkonen at the same price.

If he really didn’t want to play anymore, I respect that.

