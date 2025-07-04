Sean Farrell will now have to go through the waivers to go to Laval

The #GoHabsGo signed 23 y/o RFA F Sean Farrell to a 1 year two-way contract
NHL: $775K
Minors: $90K
Guaranteed: $110K
Will be RFA upon expiry Rep’d by Pat Brisson @CAAHockey https://t.co/j5GIJXQ13Y – PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 2, 2025
overtime
The departure of Mitch Marner has the Maple Leafs in search of a first-line right winger. Who will Toronto pick? pic.twitter.com/uY5hxanU5T
– BarDown (@BarDown) July 4, 2025
No doubt it explains the club’s lack of success. https://t.co/hzhzCwj3eQ
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 4, 2025