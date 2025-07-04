Skip to content
Sean Farrell will now have to go through the waivers to go to Laval
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Sean Farrell arrived in the NHL in 2022-2023 after a successful career in the collegiate ranks.

At that time, Kent Hughes had him burn a year of his entry-level contract by playing a few games in the NHL. But he hasn’t played in the NHL since.

He has spent the last two years exclusively in Laval, with Jean-François Houle and Pascal Vincent. He’s improved in recent months, but it hasn’t always been easy otherwise.

As we reach 2025, his first NHL contract expired in the last few days. The Habs made him a qualifying offer and also signed him to a one-year, two-part contract.

He’ll earn $775,000 if he plays up top, but “only” $90,000 if he returns to Laval.

Warning: a two-part contract doesn’t mean he can go to Laval. It simply means that if he ends up with an AHL club, his salary won’t be the same as in the NHL.

The waivers are determined by other factors, including years of experience. And Farrell has reached this point: he can no longer go to Laval easily, as he must now go through the waivers.

And that inevitably changes the game.

After all, I’m not saying he’ll start the season at the top – quite the contrary. But the way his case is handled by management will tell us a lot about HuGo’s intentions regarding the little forward.

Kent Hughes doesn’t like losing assets for nothing… but he will have a line-up to make official, at some point.

And clearly, it won’t be easy for Farrell to break into a lineup of 13 or 14 forwards when Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovsky, Laine, Bolduc, Demidov, Dach, Newhook, Gallagher, Anderson and Evans are guaranteed a spot.

That can change quickly, though… #Injuries #Transactions

Samuel Blais, Lucas Condotta and Alex Belzile are in the same waivers situation. But the difference is that these guys have NHL experience.

And more importantly, they’re better equipped to play a fourth-line role, which is probably what the Habs will be looking for in terms of depth players to make the club last.

To be continued in due course… but if I were Farrell, I’d be going to the gym in droves this summer.


