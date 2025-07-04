Mason McTavish is not happy to see his role diminish in Anaheim

Credit: Mason McTavish is a talented player. Very talented. The 3rd overall pick in 2021 has all the qualities that any team in the NHL is looking for: he’s big (6’1 and 219 lbs), he’s got skills, he scores goals, he makes sublime passes, he’s responsible in his zone… But in Anaheim, his role has diminished […]

Mason McTavish is a talented player.Very talented.

The 3rd overall pick in 2021 has all the qualities that any team in the NHL is looking for: he’s big (6’1 and 219 lbs), he’s got skills, he scores goals, he makes sublime passes, he’s responsible in his zone…

But in Anaheim, his role has diminished since his rookie season.

McTavish has lost importance in the Ducks’ lineup with the emergence of Leo Carlsson … and he’s not exactly happy with the situation either.

On the Leafs Morning Take podcast, David Pagnotta wondered what the Ducks’ future looks like:

David Pagnotta: I’m curious as to Mason McTavish’s future…or at least stance in Anaheim; you started to hear a little bit of noise he wasn’t overly thrilled with the fact his role might diminish, so maybe that leads to some trade discussions – Leafs Morning Take – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 3, 2025

There are connections to be made with the Canadiens de Montréal.

Because in reality… the Habs are looking for a 2nd center who can contribute offensively and defensively.

McTavish is capable of filling a chair like that.The problem is that Kent Hughes no longer has all the assets he wants to make a big deal. He parted with his two first-round picks in the last draft to acquire Noah Dobson, and he traded Logan Mailloux to St. Louis to get Zachary Bolduc.

Unless he wants to use Mike Matheson to fill the famous need that remains in Montreal…

But knowing that McTavish isn’t super happy with his use, that could open a certain door too.

Pat Verbeek (GM) won’t trade him for peanuts, we agree. But if the player becomes really unhappy with his use and his situation in Anaheim, it has the potential to change things in the end.

I don’t see him leaving Anaheim because the Ducks would be crazy to trade him, but hey: you never know.

And we know that Kent Hughes likes the style of these players…

Oh, and McTavish is eligible for an offer sheet right now.

