Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

“Logan Mailloux is a top-10 draft pick
Félix Forget
“Logan Mailloux is a top-10 draft pick
Credit: Getty Images
Logan Mailloux has been on his way to St. Louis for a few days now. The defenseman, who was traded for Zachary Bolduc, will continue his career with the Blues, where he should have a better chance of establishing himself in the NHL.

Noah Dobson’s arrival in Montreal meant that Mailloux no longer really fit in with the Habs, and he was sacrificed for forward help.

In St. Louis, however, prospects for Mailloux appear to be high. We know that GM Doug Armstrong praised him on trade day… and coach Jim Montgomery also spoke highly of his new defenseman yesterday.

And clearly, he sees the defenseman as a high-quality young player:

[Logan Mailloux] is a top-10 draft pick. – Jim Montgomery

Montgomery’s point isn’t necessarily that Mailloux should have gone top-10 in his draft year, but that players like him usually go very early in the draft. And he’s not wrong: a right-handed defenseman is a position considered premium in the NHL, and we know that these players (especially when they have great potential) come out early in the draft. #ReinbacherDevantMichkov

But clearly, Montgomery seems to love his new protégé. In particular, he insisted that the kid dominated in the AHL (which is true… to a certain extent), but also that he sees him being a solid player on the Blues’ blue line for a very long time.

Losing Bolduc hurt, but he likes what he’s got in Mailloux.

We’ll see how things go for the defenseman in St. Louis, but remember that he arrives there with a position to lose at practice camp. The Blues want to see him in the NHL next year, and as long as he doesn’t do too badly in camp, he should get his chance.

Now it’s up to him to seize it.


Overtime

Oh!

– Interesting stuff.

– The Penguins had interest in Brock Boeser.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content