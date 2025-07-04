[Logan Mailloux] is a top-10 draft pick. – Jim Montgomery

#stlblues coach Jim Montgomery on Logan Mailloux: “I mean this is a guy that probably goes Top 10 in the draft” pic.twitter.com/ZExNwi3Zk7 – Thomas Welch (@twelcher15) July 4, 2025

Overtime

I told you about it last night: Lionel Messi will be traveling to Montreal with the team. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be a starter, sub or simply on the bench. I’m pretty sure he’ll play. https://t.co/ZVm4MgdR6l – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 4, 2025

We just spoke to Samuel Piette live from the Nutrilait Center. #CFMTL 1. The captain prepares to face Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez tomorrow. And as a pure defensive six, he expects to have to do a lot of individual coverage on the best player in… pic.twitter.com/WJht97SzYb – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 4, 2025

Frank Seravalli: I heard one of the teams, oddly enough, interested in Brock Boeser was the Penguins – Bleacher Report – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 4, 2025