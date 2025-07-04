Justin Carbonneau has a real chance of starting next season in the NHL

Justin Carbonneau. Jesus Christ. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/Hv8mWshyc4
– Thomas Welch (@twelcher15) July 3, 2025
I used to look at [Jim Montgomery] and say, “He’s going to make it hard for us, him.” – Doug Armstrong
#stlblues GM Doug Armstrong joins #TheFastLane next on 101 ESPN.
https://t.co/0 8Kl9td4DR pic.twitter.com/49FJfhQtWH – 101 ESPN St. Louis (@101espn) July 3, 2025
Overtime
The forward leaves the Habs organization pic.twitter.com/CiQev2TJh6
– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 4, 2025
Will the NHL choose Canada’s capital? https://t.co/dgjo3feiiM
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 4, 2025
Hayden Paupanekis made an excellent first impression at #GoHabsGo development camp!@TonyMarinaro: “He looked so at ease on the ice. It looked easy for him “#thesickpodcast @StuCowan1 pic.twitter.com/UTEU8aA6FI
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 4, 2025
Nothing goes right in New York. https://t.co/bE6ptqiwGU
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 4, 2025
JOEY CHESTNUT RECLAIMS HIS CROWN
70.5 burps for the hot dog king! pic.twitter.com/efkySkkmrP
– RDS (@RDSca) July 4, 2025