Justin Carbonneau has a real chance of starting next season in the NHL

Credit: Justin Carbonneau has been the talk of Montreal in recent months. The forward, who was seen coming out in the middle of the first round, was a popular choice for the Habs when the club held the 16th and 17th picks in the draft. But you know the rest: those picks were traded (along with […]

Justin Carbonneau has been the talk of Montreal in recent months. The forward, who was seen coming out in the middle of the first round, was a popular choice for the Habs when the club held the 16th and 17th picks in the draft.But you know the rest: those picks were traded (along with Emil Heineman) for Noah Dobson.This means that Carbonneau, who was still available at 16th, was not selected by the Habs. Instead, he ended up in St. Louis, where the Blues picked him 19th. And in the last few days, he’s been a real eye-catcher at the team’s development camp.And obviously, he caught the eye of Blues GM Doug Armstrong. In fact, Armstrong was on 101 ESPN St. Louis talking about Carbonneau.He also talked about Logan Mailloux, saying he’s 6’5″ (which isn’t true, unless he’s gained two inches since last year), but I digress.And what’s interesting is that, listening to the GM talk, you have to believe that Carbonneau has a real chance of making the club to start the year :Armstrong noted that it’s rare for kids this age to carve out a position with the Blues, but the GM really likes what he’s seen from Carbonneau. This means that if the kid is at practice, he’s likely to start the year in St. Louis.And that’snews for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Carbonneau’s junior club. The reason is quite simple: if Carbonneau stays in the QMJHL, he’ll be able to take part in the Blues’ camp… but if he opts for the NCAA, he won’t be able to be there.He hasn’t yet made up his mind between the QMJHL and the NCAA… but if he really has a chance of playing in the NHL this year, it would be hard for him to turn his nose up at it. And in a world where he doesn’t spend the whole year in the NHL, he’d end the year in the QMJHL (with a big team in Blainville-Boisbriand).We’ll be watching closely, but it would be impressive to see a 19th overall pick start the year in the NHL. Especially if he exceeds the nine-game limit, which would burn a year off his entry-level contract.– Alex Barré-Boulet reaches an agreement with the Avalanche.– Interesting.– He’ll be interesting to watch.– Hard blow for the Yankees.– A July 4 classic.