Credit: The Montréal Canadiens’ development camp is over. In the last few days, some of the Canadiens’ top prospects showed up in Brossard to test, practice and play an intra-squad game in front of hundreds of fans. Our colleague Marc-Olivier Cook has written an article on the subject. But those weren’t the only things that took […]

A first-round pick, a giant and a pocket-sized forward https://t.co/HPRKMN48eH – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 4, 2025

overtime

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TVA Sports (@tvasports)

The Montréal Canadiens’ development camp is over.In the last few days, some of the Canadiens’ top prospects showed up in Brossard to test, practice and play an intra-squad game in front of hundreds of fans.Our colleague Marc-Olivier Cook has written an article on the subject.But those weren’t the only things that took place on the heels of the camp. The boys were also given courses on the history of the Canadiens and how to behave like a pro.That’s what Marc De Foy reported, in addition to talking about a “code of conduct” made available to players to teach them what it means to wear the Canadiens logo.Clearly, in 2025, at a time when social networks are taking over more and more space and there are more and more ways to slip up, educating young people is a good thing.Learning the history of the Canadiens and how to behave is important. Knowing where the club comes from and the direction you have to take to have a chance to go down in history makes a lot of sense.Over the years, so many youngsters have come into the Canadiens organization and done a bit too much of what they wanted to do, that getting the basics right can’t be a bad thing.Obviously, not everyone will get the message, we agree. But passing it on at the development camp is the first thing to do, in my opinion.– Wow.– Patrick Roy impressed by Matthew Schaefer. [ RDS – Well done.