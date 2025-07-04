Christian Dvorak: the Canucks were (very) interested in him

Christian Dvorak has signed a big contract with the Flyers.

In fact…

The former Habs player signed a contract that will pay him a lot of money next season. 5.4 M$ for D-Vo is pretty intense…

But the Flyers weren’t the only ones in the world who wanted to offer him a contract.

Because, according to David Pagnotta… the Canucks were also in the running for his services.

Rick Dhaliwal reported that Granlund was Vancouver’s main target, but also indicated that the club was very interested in Christian Dvorak. – David Pagnotta

Canucks wanted Granlund, Dvorak https://t.co/2Qzk5jBFjO – The Fourth Period (@TFP) July 4, 2025

And the Vancouver outfit really had their eye on him:

It’s understandable in a way.

Because in Vancouver… the center line is pretty thin.

On the third line, we currently have Aatu Raty, who has the potential to be a good player. That said, he never became the player we thought he was going to be, and if the Canucks really want to give themselves a chance of great success next season, they need to add depth to the line-up.

That’s why adding Dvorak to this team could have helped too.

It would have been an interesting fit, at least:If the Canucks have a big season and want to get their hands on some quality players at the deadline, Dvorak could turn out to be an interesting choice.

Because here’s the thing: D-Vo may have signed a big one-year contract in Philly… but that doesn’t mean he’ll spend all of next season there either.

It also depends on how the Flyers perform in the regular season. But Daniel Brière has given himself a good option, because reliable players like Dvorak at the trade deadline aren’t running around all the time either.

Overtime

It also shows one thing: there was interest in the center from all four corners of the National League. And it makes sense, in a way, because he had such a great end to the season in Montreal.

