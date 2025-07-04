Christian Dvorak: the Canucks were (very) interested in him

In fact…
The former Habs player signed a contract that will pay him a lot of money next season. 5.4 M$ for D-Vo is pretty intense…
But the Flyers weren’t the only ones in the world who wanted to offer him a contract.
Because, according to David Pagnotta… the Canucks were also in the running for his services.
Rick Dhaliwal reported that Granlund was Vancouver’s main target, but also indicated that the club was very interested in Christian Dvorak. – David Pagnotta
It’s understandable in a way.
Because in Vancouver… the center line is pretty thin.
That’s why adding Dvorak to this team could have helped too.
Because here’s the thing: D-Vo may have signed a big one-year contract in Philly… but that doesn’t mean he’ll spend all of next season there either.
It also depends on how the Flyers perform in the regular season. But Daniel Brière has given himself a good option, because reliable players like Dvorak at the trade deadline aren’t running around all the time either.
