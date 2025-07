2nd center in Montreal: why not Nazem Kadri?

Credit: We’ve said it before, but Montreal didn’t find its second center at the draft or on the free-agent market. Kent Hughes tried, but in the end, the price was too high and too many teams were in the running to acquire a top-6 center. Over the years, several centers have been linked to the Habs, […]

We’ve said it before, but Montreal didn’t find its second center at the draft or on the free-agent market.Kent Hughes tried, but in the end, the price was too high and too many teams were in the running to acquire a top-6 center.Over the years, several centers have been linked to the Habs, but Nazem Kadri’s name has rarely (if ever) come up. Today, on the season finale of Tellement Hockey , Marc Antoine Godin asked himself, “Why not Kadri?”He admits that his four-year, $7 million-a-year contract is a bit long, but the Habs can’t necessarily afford a short-term option.Why can’t they? Well, because Michael Hage, who is the best in-house option for the position, isn’t certain to be a center in the NHL. Martin Lapointe may like the young man and his abilities, but seeing him become a center is far from assured. So yes, Kadri could be an interesting option.On a team that didn’t score many goals last year (Calgary), he collected 67 points in 82 games. He’s a good scorer, a hard-nosed player and an excellent teammate. Seeing him with Ivan Demidov for the next four years is something I’d try (at the right price). Does the right price mean giving away, among others, Joshua Roy, whose future in Montreal is increasingly doubtful? Seven million dollars may be a lot, but it’s the price of a second center, unless you’re the Edmonton Oilers, hehe.So why not Kadri in the metropolis? Note that the Tellement Hockey gang hasn’t given up on Kirby Dach, who should return to form in 2025-2026. In any case, this is his last chance season.-Speaking of second centers, would Evgeny Kuznetsov be a good fit in Montreal?– Great story.– Looking good.– Nice read.– Ah well.