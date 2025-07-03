Zachary Bolduc to wear #76 in Montreal

Skip to content
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
It’s done.

Zachary Bolduc has chosen to keep his #76 in Montreal. It’s the number he wore when he played for the St. Louis Blues, and he’s decided not to change the recipe.

The Habs have announced the news.

He will be the third player in franchise history to wear it. Jozef Balej was the first to wear it, but people mostly associate the number with P.K. Subban, of course.

It will be special to see a #76 back in town.

Yesterday, Zachary Bolduc’s father wore a #76 (Subban) jersey in an interview with BPM Sports. It was a good indication of his son’s intentions, even if he wouldn’t confirm anything.

And now he has.

Expectations are already starting to build up for Bolduc, and wearing such a number will inevitably increase them.

He’ll have to be able to manage that.

In junior, with the Océanic and the Remparts, Bolduc wore #15. But in Montreal, it’s a certain Alex Newhook who has that number. Everything pointed to #76.

Will you buy his jersey? Or will you just dig out your old Subban jersey?


