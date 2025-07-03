With Nikolaj Ehlers signed, the Habs must be patient with a top-6 forward

Credit: Despite all the trades that took place before the free agent market opened, it was an eventful day, especially for the Habs. There was, however, one big name who didn’t find a buyer: Nikolaj Ehlers. In the end, it was the Carolina Hurricanes who won the bidding, but the interesting thing is that his signing […]

Despite all the trades that took place before the free agent market opened, it was an eventful day, especially for the Habs.

There was, however, one big name who didn’t find a buyer: Nikolaj Ehlers. In the end, it was the Carolina Hurricanes who won the bidding, but the interesting thing is that his signing could create a domino effect.

As TVA Sports’ Vincent Duquette writes, the teams who couldn’t get him will turn to other options.

Jason Robertson’s name is one that’s circulating as a possible target for a deal. Marco Rossi is another player with a complicated situation. Could Nazem Kadri be available?

Teams like the Maple Leafs need a top-6 forward and could pull the trigger.

What about the Canadiens? Kent Hughes doesn’t seem ready to acquire his famous second center, and especially with the sky-high prices, patience is the best thing for the organization.

Michael Hage is progressing in the right way and there’s no hurry for next season; no one expects a long playoff run anyway.

The current team has everything it needs to progress, and who knows, to win in the first round. It’s important not to lose sight of the goal, and not burn any bridges. Kent Hughes has both hands on the rebuild right now, so now is not the time to overpay, but rather to wait until next year.

Who knows, maybe Kirby Dach will come up with better answers than expected this year. It’s looking more and more like he’ll have a chance to play at Demidov’s center, and it’s up to him to take it.

– The next few years could be exciting.

The Habs Have 2 MONSTER Forwards In the Pipeline! | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro & @StuCowan1 July 3 2025 https://t.co/TT5peIvIIg – Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) July 4, 2025

– Good quotes from Rob Ramage.

At some point, most field hockey players realize that their initial strengths aren’t enough and that they need to develop new assets to break through.

At the Canadiens’ development camp, prospects are quickly taught this harsh reality. https://t. co/nUleUsTCSY? – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) July 4, 2025

