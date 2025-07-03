Wait before you try to get Mike Matheson out of Montreal!

omelettes

I hope the Habs play the Matheson asset card right, it’s probably our only hope to net us a center this off-season. Who else would you see us trading to net us a 2nd or 3rd line center? – HFTV (@HFTVSports) July 2, 2025

“Many have associated the arrival of Noah Dobson with the potential departure of Mike Matheson. Do you see yourself continuing with Mike Matheson?” Kent Hughes, without flinching: “yes”. @TVASports – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) July 1, 2025

Full house this morning for the scrimmage at the Canadiens’ development camp. Lots of people at mass! @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/SKAoT5vRZk – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 3, 2025

It really looks like Michael Hage has grown in stature. He’s bigger, faster… and still has those incredible hands. His progress is easy to note. And for what’s to come, it’s likely to get even more interesting @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/lckfjCGnPO – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 3, 2025

Matt Barzal and the girlies at Noah Dobson’s wedding. (via: @sydneyemartin) pic.twitter.com/6tvcQHXHeA – BarDown (@BarDown) July 3, 2025

Several folks are suggesting that Beck gets a spot over Kapanen. It’s possible, but there’s no rush on him. Kapanen is a year older, and has three years of pro experience to one, including NHL playoff games. He was ahead of him in the pecking order in the AHL playoffs, too, where. .. https://t.co/d6GwM9Wmm5 – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 3, 2025

The Sharks have been telling agents they have money to spend… Orlov cashes in on 2x$6.5 and is currently the only Shark non-prospect d-man signed beyond the 2025-26 season. https://t.co/UM89XcZJgC – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 3, 2025

Something to keep an eye on: Once Nikolaj Ehlers makes his free-agent decision, there’s a sense it could spur trade activity among the team(s) who fall short in their pursuit of the talented winger. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 3, 2025

Two more years of Morgan Frost in Calgary pic.twitter.com/lT2HJ2UUo7 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 3, 2025