Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Wait before you try to get Mike Matheson out of Montreal!
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Wait before you try to get Mike Matheson out of Montreal!
Credit: Getty Images
Last year, Lane Hutson was the Canadiens’ best defenseman. But even so, I see no irony in saying that Mike Matheson was the Habs’ most important defenseman.

Without Lane Hutson, the Canadiens certainly wouldn’t have made the playoffs, as the club would have been far less dynamic.

But without Mike Matheson, the entire defense would have looked like a headless chicken on the ice. All the guys would have been lost because they’d have been in the wrong chair.

Was Mike Matheson perfect? No.

But he’s still one of the league’s most used defensemen (Kent Hughes was right to point this out on Tuesday… although he couldn’t say his former client is useless, obviously) on a young defensive brigade. That explains why he made a lot of mistakes on the ice.

You don’t make omelettes by breaking eggs. And Matheson, he made plenty of omelettes in 2024-2025.

Matheson ate minute omelettes and accepted, without a whimper, to take time on the powerplay instead of the powerplay. No wonder his offensive production has suffered.

He’s a real team player… who’s already talked to his bosses about a contract extension in Montreal, no less. He’ll be a free agent in a year, if nothing changes between now and then.

Is trading him really that urgent? Because, on the one hand, I understand the appeal of trading him if it means the Canadiens can get their hands on a quality second center.

But there are a few things to keep in mind.

The Canadiens were one of the youngest teams in history to make the playoffs, and guys like David Savard, Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak won’t be back in 2025-2026.

These are three veterans who were important on the ice and in the room. In fact, Dvorak’s line in the playoffs reminded us just how much a club needs experienced guys.

And now we want to take Matheson out as well? Hmm…

I also think you have to look at the defensive situation and imagine the worst. Because in a hockey season, you have to imagine the worst-case scenario and ask yourself if trouble is on the horizon.

And this year, David Savard won’t be a lifeline. He had slowed down, but even so, he needs to be replaced.

Last year, Noah Dobson missed 11 games. And if guys like Lane Hutson and Alexandre Carrier get injured, as the Québécois did in the playoffs, the club could be in trouble.

And do you think Kaiden Guhle will be healthy for 82 games?

On paper, the defensive corps holds together. But if Guhle gets hurt and Matheson is gone, Lane Hutson would be the only left-hander worthy of a top-4 finish. Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj would be eating too big a bite for what they can really take – and so would Hutson, which would affect his production.

And speaking of a hypothetical Guhle injury, I didn’t pull out a highly unlikely scenario, you’ll agree.

Can the situation change during the season? Of course it can. But until David Reinbacher is ready to establish himself for good in the NHL, I don’t see how the club can do without Matheson.

In fact, they can… but not if they want to make the playoffs.

I’m not saying we absolutely shouldn’t trade him. But you clearly shouldn’t do it just for the fun of it, because in a revised role, Matheson can bring a lot to the Canadiens.

Remember, it takes depth to win in the NHL. And Matheson would be luxury depth.


overtime

– I heard through the grapevine that colleague Marc-Olivier Cook had something in store for you…

– Images from Noah Dobson’s wedding.

– Oliver Kapanen ahead of Owen Beck?

– The Sharks have to spend.

– Obviously.

– Of note.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content