Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Rumor mill: Bowen Byram linked to St. Louis Blues
Pablo Herrera-Vergara
Rumor mill: Bowen Byram linked to St. Louis Blues
Credit: Who can follow the Buffalo Sabres’ plan? The New York State team has been rebuilding for 12 years, but has failed to make any progress. Instead of trusting and nurturing a core of young veterans, the Sabres trade them. After J.J Peterka, Bowen Bryan’s name is now circulating among NHL informants The Fourth Period first […]

Who can follow the Buffalo Sabres’ plan? The New York State team has been rebuilding for 12 years, but has failed to make any progress. Instead of trusting and nurturing a core of young veterans, the Sabres trade them. After J.J Peterka, Bowen Bryan’s name is now circulating among NHL informants

The Fourth Period first published an article saying that speculation is only continuing in Byram’s case. Sabres general manager Kevin Adams is not closed to the idea of keeping him on his team, but only if the contract is reasonable.

Then, Cam Robinson, publisher of Hockey DB, mentioned that the Blues are a team to watch in the matter and Byram’s name is associated with them by many.

It’s a topic to keep an eye on over the coming days andweeks.

Jason Robertson as a Ducks target?

In Dallas, it’s the Jason Robertson file that continues to be the talk of the town. He’s about to reach the end of the 4th and final year of his contract and will be looking to break the bank.

According to Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek, Dallas won’t be stretching this out too long.

They’re going to want to know Robertson’s salary intentions before devolving whether they’d rather trade him or keep him. Marek added that the Ducks could be an interesting destination for the American forward.

Leafs interested in Jordan Kyrou

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, who appeared on the Leafs Morning Take podcast, the Maple Leafs have shown interest in Jordan Kyrou in recent weeks.

They asked about the price, but didn’t go any further.

We know that the Canadiens were also interested in the forward, but obviously the price was far too high to bring him to Toronto.


Overtime

– He’s impressive.

– The Lions will have their star quarterback against the Alouettes.

– The Blue Jays are on fire.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content