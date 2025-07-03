Rob Ramage wants to take care of Logan Mailloux in Saint-Louis

Credit: Logan Mailloux is no longer part of the Canadiens organization. He was traded to the St. Louis Blues for Zachary Bolduc on Tuesday, the opening day of the NHL free agent market. But that doesn’t mean the Habs didn’t like him. Rob Ramage spoke to the media today and praised Mailloux as a player – […]

Logan Mailloux is no longer part of the Canadiens organization.He was traded to the St. Louis Blues for Zachary Bolduc on Tuesday, the opening day of the NHL free agent market.

But that doesn’t mean the Habs didn’t like him.

Rob Ramage spoke to the media today and praised Mailloux as a player – and as a person off the ice.

The Director of Player Development gave him the thumbs up… and also told reporters there that he’s keen to take care of Mailloux over there.

Rob Ramage and Francis Bouillon address the media at the conclusion of the Canadiens’ Development Camp Rob Ramage and Francis Bouillon address the media to wrap up Canadiens Development Camp#GoHabsGo https://t.co/wFOxYy01Hj – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 3, 2025

Ramage lives in Saint-Louis and wants to keep in touch with the former Habs prospect :We know that the heads of the Habs organization were proud of Mailloux.He arrived in Montreal with the reputation we know and he worked on himself to improve. He made the effort to become better off the ice, and the Canadiens appreciated his efforts in that regard.

That’s why, in Rob Ramage’s eyes, Mailloux is a good kid.

And that’s why Ramage wishes him the best… and why he’d like to keep talking to him, so as not to lose the relationship they’ve built up over the years.

Remember, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard Rob Ramage sing the defenseman’s praises either.

He’s loved his skills on the ice for a long time, and I imagine he was a little disappointed to see him go in a trade – even if it did allow the Canadiens to add a talented player in Zachary Bolduc.

But hey. In the NHL, anything can happen…

