Patrick Roy apologizes to Anthony Duclair

Credit: On April 1, the Islanders lost 4-1 to the Lightning on Long Island. Anthony Duclair played less than 12 minutes that night… and after the game, Patrick Roy strongly criticized him. Roy had explained that Duclair wasn’t used much because he was “awful”… and the Isles pilot had even said that Duclair was lucky to […]

On April 1, the Islanders lost 4-1 to the Lightning on Long Island.

Anthony Duclair played less than 12 minutes that night… and after the game, Patrick Roy strongly criticized him.

Roy had explained that Duclair wasn’t used much because he was “awful”… and the Isles pilot had even said that Duclair was lucky to be in the line-up.

Clearly, he wasn’t necessarily happy with his coach’s exit.

And Roy knows it… because he plans to apologize to his player this summer.

I’m going to meet him in Montreal, or wherever he’s going to be, and we’re going to have a good talk. I’ll definitely apologize for my comments. – Patrick Roy

A good discussion is in order! https://t.co/MipDWx9MbF – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 3, 2025

TVA Sports wrote an article on the subject.

We know that Patrick Roy has a… hot temper.

We know he’s not afraid to speak his mind, and that’s what makes him such an intense coach too.

But that’s also why, at the outset, we all thought it was special to see Jonathan Drouin sign a two-year contract with the Islanders.

Drouin isn’t – and never has been – known for his hard work, after all… and with a coach like Roy, that could set off fireworks pretty quickly in New York.

All in all, it’s also interesting to see Patrick Roy admit his mistake.

He knows he shouldn’t have spat on his player the way he did, and he’s clearly not happy with the way he handled Duclair.

I wonder if Duclair still holds a grudge…

But knowing that the two guys are going to meet to clear the air is already a good start. And it makes you wonder if Mathieu Darche-who’s also a Québécois-has a role to play in all this…

Overtime

– Our love!

You know him, you love him: Ivan Demidov pic.twitter.com/qZ4j20ttNa – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 3, 2025

– Good point.

Saku Koivu did this move often, but for the Habsmin to use the New York Rangers 6-5 comeback shootout juxtaposed next to his son’s move earlier today is awesome. Habs fans will be hit squarely in the feels, and rightfully so. Nice touch. https://t.co/ZzceWjjemQ – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) July 3, 2025

– Ah good.

Darren Dreger: The Flames were definitely interested in K’Andre Miller, going into [July 1st] I thought he was going to join the Flames, then obviously it went in a different direction – Barn Burner – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 3, 2025

– MLB’s top clubs.