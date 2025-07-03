No need to find a second center: Michael Hage will be one soon enough

Credit: Ahh, the famous search for the second center. When will it end? A lot of rumors and ideas have been floating around for a while. Guys like Evgeni Malkin, Mason McTavish, Trevor Zegras and many more have been linked to the Habs. For now, we can take solace in Kirby Dach, but many agree that […]

Ahh, the famous search for the second center.When will it end?A lot of rumors and ideas have been floating around for a while. Guys like Evgeni Malkin, Mason McTavish, Trevor Zegras and many more have been linked to the Habs.

For now, we can take solace in Kirby Dach, but many agree that he’s not ideal.

Now that the Montreal Canadiens’ training camp has officially begun, we’ve been able to see some new faces in action, as well as some eagerly-awaited players.

Here, I’m talking mainly about Michael Hage.

The #21 pick in the 2024 draft made many eyes glaze over in his first season in the NCAA.

And at this development camp, he continues to impress, making us believe that he’s closer to the NHL than we think.

The Habs wouldn’t need to find a temporary solution while waiting for him: We’ve got our second center… Just not this year.

Michael Hage has what it takes to become the Habs’ 2nd centerhttps://t.co/hNt6cKZoVB – RDS (@RDSca) July 3, 2025

Reading this RDS piece, it’s clear that the search for this second-line center isn’t necessary.

“I can be a creative player who makes plays and can play physically. The coach has to be able to get you on the ice and he knows what he can get.” – Michael Hage

There are also comments from Michael Hage, we can see that he knows what he is as a player and that helps the managers/coaches know what to expect.

Indeed, it’s always good for a player and his coach to know what to expect.

#Habs Michael Hage on potential role “I can be a creative player that makes plays, be physical. You never know what your role will be in your first 2-3 years, so you have to be a guy that the coach can put you on the ice and know what to expect.” (Translated from french)… pic.twitter.com/4dSXdjXci4 – Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) July 2, 2025

Listen to his comments on the subject, in French, please:

Hage has a lot of talent and what he’s shown in the last two days proves that he’s really close to the NHL. He has another year in the NCAA to go and could (should) make the jump to the pros. He might not even have to go through Laval next year.

Martin Therriault believes:After a successful first season in the collegiate ranks, it will be very interesting to see what he does in his second year in the NCAA, as he will be much better surrounded. Malcolm Spence, Henry Mews, Jack Ivankovic and Jayden Perron will all be there to support Hage.

Let’s see what he has in store for us in 2025-26.

