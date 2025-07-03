No need to find a second center: Michael Hage will be one soon enough

For now, we can take solace in Kirby Dach, but many agree that he’s not ideal.
Now that the Montreal Canadiens’ training camp has officially begun, we’ve been able to see some new faces in action, as well as some eagerly-awaited players.
Here, I’m talking mainly about Michael Hage.
And at this development camp, he continues to impress, making us believe that he’s closer to the NHL than we think.
The Habs wouldn’t need to find a temporary solution while waiting for him: We’ve got our second center… Just not this year.
Michael Hage has what it takes to become the Habs' 2nd center
RDS
Reading this RDS piece, it’s clear that the search for this second-line center isn’t necessary.
“I can be a creative player who makes plays and can play physically. The coach has to be able to get you on the ice and he knows what he can get.” – Michael Hage
Indeed, it’s always good for a player and his coach to know what to expect.
#Habs Michael Hage on potential role
"I can be a creative player that makes plays, be physical. You never know what your role will be in your first 2-3 years, so you have to be a guy that the coach can put you on the ice and know what to expect."
(Translated from french)
– Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) July 2, 2025
Hage has a lot of talent and what he’s shown in the last two days proves that he’s really close to the NHL. He has another year in the NCAA to go and could (should) make the jump to the pros. He might not even have to go through Laval next year.
We may already have our 2nd center! #nhl #lnh #hockey #mtl #canadiens #hage
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 3, 2025
Let’s see what he has in store for us in 2025-26.
Overtime
– I can’t wait to see how many goals Bolduc will score with the Canadiens in 2025-26.
Jamie Rivers on The Sick Podcast talking Bolduc: "He's just scratching the surface of what he truly can be, he should've easily had over 20 goals, had Jim Montgomery been the head coach all season long, Zach Bolduc would've had 25-30 goals for sure, he has a lethal one-timer"
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 3, 2025
– Incroyable.
With Brent Burns re-upping for a year in Colorado, he, Corey Perry, and LeBron James are the only athletes on active rosters from their 2003 Draft class
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 3, 2025
– Matt Martin is looking to become a GM in the NHL.
"I think he'll be a GM somewhere faster than everybody would think."
Newly-retired #Isles fan favorite Matt Martin has a new career goal. His first week in management showed others how good he could be.
– Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) July 3, 2025
– Read more.
Bryan Reynolds is also one to watch.
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 3, 2025