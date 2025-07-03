Skip to content
No need to find a second center: Michael Hage will be one soon enough
Michaël Petit
Ahh, the famous search for the second center.

When will it end?

A lot of rumors and ideas have been floating around for a while. Guys like Evgeni Malkin, Mason McTavish, Trevor Zegras and many more have been linked to the Habs.

For now, we can take solace in Kirby Dach, but many agree that he’s not ideal.

Now that the Montreal Canadiens’ training camp has officially begun, we’ve been able to see some new faces in action, as well as some eagerly-awaited players.

Here, I’m talking mainly about Michael Hage.

The #21 pick in the 2024 draft made many eyes glaze over in his first season in the NCAA.

And at this development camp, he continues to impress, making us believe that he’s closer to the NHL than we think.

The Habs wouldn’t need to find a temporary solution while waiting for him: We’ve got our second center… Just not this year.

Reading this RDS piece, it’s clear that the search for this second-line center isn’t necessary.

There are also comments from Michael Hage, we can see that he knows what he is as a player and that helps the managers/coaches know what to expect.

“I can be a creative player who makes plays and can play physically. The coach has to be able to get you on the ice and he knows what he can get.” – Michael Hage

Indeed, it’s always good for a player and his coach to know what to expect.

Listen to his comments on the subject, in French, please:

Hage has a lot of talent and what he’s shown in the last two days proves that he’s really close to the NHL. He has another year in the NCAA to go and could (should) make the jump to the pros. He might not even have to go through Laval next year.

Martin Therriault believes:

After a successful first season in the collegiate ranks, it will be very interesting to see what he does in his second year in the NCAA, as he will be much better surrounded. Malcolm Spence, Henry Mews, Jack Ivankovic and Jayden Perron will all be there to support Hage.

Let’s see what he has in store for us in 2025-26.


