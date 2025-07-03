Nikolaj Ehlers to play in Carolina

But he’s no longer available, according to Kevin Weekes.
Ehlers’ name had been linked to that of the Canes in recent days.
But…
We’ve also heard a few rumors about the Canadiens in his case. We know that Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine are great buddies, after all…
I’m told there’s a good chance UFA F Ehlers signs with the @Canes today, situation remains fluid. #HockeyX #RaiseUp pic.twitter.com/tYgS52gpsD
– Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 3, 2025
Nik Ehlers
Carolina
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 3, 2025
Because in reality… in Carolina, there’s already a wicked good group of forwards.
Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Logan Stankoven, Nikolaj Ehlers…
