Nikolaj Ehlers to play in Carolina
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
Nikolaj Ehlers was one of the big fish on the free agent market.

But he’s no longer available, according to Kevin Weekes.

The forward has signed a contract with the Hurricanes and will continue his career in Carolina.

Ehlers’ name had been linked to that of the Canes in recent days.

But…

We’ve also heard a few rumors about the Canadiens in his case. We know that Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine are great buddies, after all…

Elliotte Friedman also confirmed:

Interesting news.

Because in reality… in Carolina, there’s already a wicked good group of forwards.

Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Logan Stankoven, Nikolaj Ehlers…

The Hurricanes will have talent aplenty :

(Credit: DailyFaceoff)

More details to come…

