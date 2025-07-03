Nikolaj Ehlers to play in Carolina

Nikolaj Ehlers was one of the big fish on the free agent market.

But he’s no longer available, according to Kevin Weekes.

The forward has signed a contract with the Hurricanes and will continue his career in Carolina.

Ehlers’ name had been linked to that of the Canes in recent days.

But…

We’ve also heard a few rumors about the Canadiens in his case. We know that Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine are great buddies, after all…

**Breaking News**

I’m told there’s a good chance UFA F Ehlers signs with the @Canes today, situation remains fluid. #HockeyX #RaiseUp pic.twitter.com/tYgS52gpsD – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 3, 2025

Nik Ehlers Carolina – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 3, 2025

Elliotte Friedman also confirmed:Interesting news.

Because in reality… in Carolina, there’s already a wicked good group of forwards.

Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Logan Stankoven, Nikolaj Ehlers…

The Hurricanes will have talent aplenty :

More details to come…