Joe Veleno: the Canadiens would be among the three finalists

Québécois Joe Veleno and Anthony Beauvillier are still without a contract.
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 3, 2025
The Habs have made the offer, but other clubs including the Golden Knights and Panthers are interested in Veleno’s services. It could come down to these 3 teams.
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) July 3, 2025
overtime
Have a good Thursday!
Match involving prospects from the development camp starting at 11 a.m. at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard. Yes, it’s open to the public. See you soon! – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) July 3, 2025
They won a crazy game last night.
And Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named starter in the All-Star Game. https://t.co/E5DVTugmSk – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 3, 2025
Alex Barré-Boulet is the highest-rated forward (5th overall) remaining unsigned on the @InsideAHLHockey free agency board.
With the Laval Rocket filling up on veterans, it appears highly unlikely he will return to the Canadiens organization.https://t.co/8P7JqJyygV
– Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) July 3, 2025
Pezzetta has fought new teammate Ryan Reaves a couple of times. “(Enforcers) tend to be the nicest guys. I look forward to meeting him.”
– Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) July 2, 2025
Iain MacIntyre: In the final hour before free agency opened, “Patrik Allvin made one last call to Boeser’s agent” to restart contract talks – Sportsnet
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 3, 2025