Joe Veleno: the Canadiens would be among the three finalists
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Two days ago, Marc-Olivier Beaudoin mentioned that Joe Veleno had an offer on the table from the Montreal Canadiens.

We’re talking about a short deal (one year at $1 million) for the player who was recently bought out by the Seattle Kraken after a difficult end to the season with the Blackhawks.

It’s not a compelling offer for a talented player like him. And he’s clearly the kind of player, like Anthony Beauvillier, who could help the Canadiens.

But where do we stand with Veleno?

The Québécois player, who has earned exceptional player status in the past in the QMJHL, reportedly has a few NHL offers on the table at the time of writing.

Marc-Olivier Beaudoin is talking about three clubs: the Golden Knights, the Panthers and the Canadiens. From what he’s heard, these are the three teams most likely to sign the player.

Interesting, though…

Ultimately, we’re talking about two NHL powerhouses, playing in “hot” NHL markets, who would be the Habs’ biggest rivals right now.

Playing in Florida or Vegas sounds like fun.

Will the lure of coming home be that important for Veleno, who is currently practicing in Montreal? Only he and his inner circle know the answer to that question.

It’s a matter for the 6’1.


