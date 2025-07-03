Intra-squad match: These players impressed me today

Credit: I went to Brossard this morning for the Montreal Canadiens’ development camp intra-squad game. And right off the bat, one thing was easy to notice: the fans were out in force at the CN Complex to see the organization’s prospects. The bleachers were packed… and so were the windows. There were a lot of people: […]

I went to Brossard this morning for the Montreal Canadiens’ development camp intra-squad game.

And right off the bat, one thing was easy to notice: the fans were out in force at the CN Complex to see the organization’s prospects.

The bleachers were packed… and so were the windows. There were a lot of people:

Full house this morning for the scrimmage at the Canadiens’ development camp. Lots of people at mass! @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/SKAoT5vRZk – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 3, 2025

For the match itself, here’s what you need to know.

The match lasted 50 minutes (two 25-minute periods, running time style), followed by a mini shootout.

And you’ll understand that there were a few players in particular who impressed today.

I’ve noted a few.

First of all… we have to start with LJ Mooney.

Because in reality, he was the best player on the ice today in Brossard.

The little forward, who was drafted in the 4th round at the last draft, was dominant. The puck was sticking to his stick, he got his hands out, he completed some magnificent plays…

Really, this kid’s got talent coming out of both ears. He really, really impressed me this morning.

LJ Mooney is EVERYWHERE on the ice. He and Hage are a notch ahead of the rest of the group. Really impressive, the little forward. His hands, his vision, his skate.. He’ll be one to watch in the NCAA (Minnesota) next season. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/0sImfJoBS0 – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 3, 2025

Mooney was good and the same can be said for Michael Hage.

He, too, looked like a guy a little ahead of the game, and that’s to be expected.

After all, this is Hage’s second development camp in Montreal, and I hear he’s improved since last year. What caught my eye was his skating stroke… and his size on the ice.

He’s not small, and he uses his body to create space.

I really liked what I saw from him, too. And in reality, we know he has good potential…

It really looks like Michael Hage has grown in stature. He’s bigger, faster… and he still has his incredible hands. It’s easy to see how he’s progressing. And for what’s to come, it’s likely to get even more interesting @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/lckfjCGnPO – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 3, 2025

There’s another guy who stood out in my eyes and that’s Hayden Paupanekis, he who was selected in the third round (69th) by the Canadiens at the last draft.

The big 6’5 player has a good skating stroke, good hands and a good shot too.

Hayden Paupanekis breaks free to tie the game Hayden Paupanekis scores on a breakaway to tie the game 2 – 2 #GoHabsGo | Under Armour pic.twitter.com/4WStchbAiU – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 3, 2025

He stood out with a great breakaway goal, and throughout the game, he was able to create plays for his teammates.Paupanekis was the second-best player for the Whites after Michael Hage :

In all of this, it’s hard to miss Tyler Thorpe, who is simply AMAZING on the ice. He hits, he skates, and he never hesitates before shooting.

He showed his qualities today and was easy to spot on the ice. Probably because he was the tallest player too… hehe.

All kidding aside, I also really liked Owen Protz’s work today – that nasty defender who likes to hit the opposition.

His mobility is impressive and so is his decision-making.

He doesn’t get into trouble because he (very) often makes the right choice when he has the puck, and there’s no panic in his game.

In closing… I’d like to say a few words about two other players: Aatos Koivu and Logan Sawyer.

Koivu (3rd round pick in 2024, #70) showed a few flashes, but I would have liked to see him more involved. He looked a little stressed and was seen getting rid of the puck too quickly on a few occasions.

But… he scored a fine goal in the shootout.

Aatos Koivu looking like his dad in the shootout. pic.twitter.com/6jYsGN4WvF – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) July 3, 2025

A goal worthy of his father:

In the case of Sawyer (3rd-round pick in 2024, #78), it’s hard to argue that he was one of the best players ever.

However, there’s one thing I’ve noticed about his game, and that’s his fighting spirit with and without the puck. He gave himself chances to score (including one on a breakaway) because he never gives up on the ice.

With a style like that, he can give himself a chance of reaching the big leagues one day.

And so the development camp comes to an end, and it’s been good to see the organization’s prospects in action.

Overtime

I also have the impression that the fans really enjoyed the show they were treated to today.

– The boys are dropping the gloves!

The boys are dropping the gloves at Leafs Development Camp (via @SEllisHockey) pic.twitter.com/lJPYvHgGvf – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 3, 2025

– Love this.

– He knows how to make new friends.

– Oh.