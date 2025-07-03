Intra-squad match: These players impressed me today

I went to Brossard this morning for the Montreal Canadiens’ development camp intra-squad game.
And right off the bat, one thing was easy to notice: the fans were out in force at the CN Complex to see the organization’s prospects.
The bleachers were packed… and so were the windows. There were a lot of people:
For the match itself, here’s what you need to know.
And you’ll understand that there were a few players in particular who impressed today.
I’ve noted a few.
First of all… we have to start with LJ Mooney.
The little forward, who was drafted in the 4th round at the last draft, was dominant. The puck was sticking to his stick, he got his hands out, he completed some magnificent plays…
Really, this kid’s got talent coming out of both ears. He really, really impressed me this morning.
He, too, looked like a guy a little ahead of the game, and that’s to be expected.
After all, this is Hage’s second development camp in Montreal, and I hear he’s improved since last year. What caught my eye was his skating stroke… and his size on the ice.
He’s not small, and he uses his body to create space.
I really liked what I saw from him, too. And in reality, we know he has good potential…
There’s another guy who stood out in my eyes and that’s Hayden Paupanekis, he who was selected in the third round (69th) by the Canadiens at the last draft.
The big 6’5 player has a good skating stroke, good hands and a good shot too.
In all of this, it’s hard to miss Tyler Thorpe, who is simply AMAZING on the ice. He hits, he skates, and he never hesitates before shooting.
He showed his qualities today and was easy to spot on the ice. Probably because he was the tallest player too… hehe.
All kidding aside, I also really liked Owen Protz’s work today – that nasty defender who likes to hit the opposition.
He doesn’t get into trouble because he (very) often makes the right choice when he has the puck, and there’s no panic in his game.
In closing… I’d like to say a few words about two other players: Aatos Koivu and Logan Sawyer.
But… he scored a fine goal in the shootout.
In the case of Sawyer (3rd-round pick in 2024, #78), it’s hard to argue that he was one of the best players ever.
However, there’s one thing I’ve noticed about his game, and that’s his fighting spirit with and without the puck. He gave himself chances to score (including one on a breakaway) because he never gives up on the ice.
And so the development camp comes to an end, and it’s been good to see the organization’s prospects in action.
