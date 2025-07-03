“I’m not even sure if Jordan Kyrou was really available”

Credit: If there’s one name that’s been circulating a lot in recent weeks, especially in Montreal, it’s Jordan Kyrou. The Habs were definitely in the running. The chances of him landing in Montreal were even put at 70% (!!!). But rumours are only rumours until they’re official. And for a guy like Kyrou to be traded, […]

If there’s one name that’s been circulating a lot in recent weeks, especially in Montreal, it’s Jordan Kyrou.

The chances of him landing in Montreal were even put at 70% (!!!).

But rumours are only rumours until they’re official.

And for a guy like Kyrou to be traded, it either takes a huge return, or he has to be on the trade market and his team has to be willing to deal him.Was he really available?

The renowned Chris Johnston, on the latest episode of his podcast The Chris Johnston Show, mentioned that he doesn’t even know if Kyrou was on the market.

Chris Johnston: Re Jordan Kyrou trade rumours: “It seems like that ship has sailed a little bit”; “I don’t even know for sure how real Kyrou’s availability ever was” – Chris Johnston Show – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 3, 2025

It’s a shame, because he would have been a great addition to Martin St-Louis’ line-up.

He’s a default winger in St. Louis, but he played a lot of center and could have been a temporary solution as a second center while waiting for Michael Hage. On the other hand, Hage is actually closer to the NHL than most people think.

The fact remains that Demidov would have been much better surrounded by a player like Kyrou, whether at center or on the wing.

But Kyrou is expensive, not to mention the fact that he’s been under a no-trade clause since July 1.

Now that the draft is over and Logan Mailloux is gone, the Canadiens don’t have many quality players to offer for such a big transaction. Especially for Kyrou, since the Blues are looking for established players in return.

Mike Matheson and Kirby Dach are the only ones who come to mind, but if Kyrou isn’t available, personally, I don’t see the point in giving the moon.

And Kyrou has to agree to go to Montreal, which makes the whole thing even more difficult.In short, we can forget about the Kyrou project in Montreal.

