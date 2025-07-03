Alexander Zharovsky: The Habs were the only NHL club he followed before the draft

Credit: On Saturday, the Canadiens moved up in the draft to select Alexander Zharovsky. We’re talking about one of Ivan Demidov’s good buddies… and we’re talking about a super-talented player with the puck. He has incredible hands and many, many skills. In an interview in Russia, the player also said he’s been following the Canadiens for […]

On Saturday, the Canadiens moved up in the draft to select Alexander Zharovsky.

We’re talking about one of Ivan Demidov’s good buddies… and we’re talking about a super-talented player with the puck.

He has incredible hands and many, many skills.

In an interview in Russia, the player also said he’s been following the Canadiens for a while now.

He said that the only team he followed before being drafted on Saturday was the Habs. And it’s clear from his face how happy he is to have been chosen by the Habs: his smile doesn’t lie.

"Only Montreal and no one else"-Alexander Zharovsky

Seeing a guy be happy like that is always a good sign.Zharovsky not only had the opportunity to be drafted to the team of one of his good friends: he also had the opportunity to be drafted to the most prestigious team in the entire history of the National League.

I can’t wait to see him arrive in Montreal (even if it’s not for a while), and I get the impression he can’t wait either.

It seems he’s really excited about the idea of playing for the Canadiens one day with his boyfriend, and when that happens, it can sometimes make a guy give even more of himself on the ice.

I’ve got a feeling he’s going to come here with the knife between his teeth… and if he succeeds quickly, I’ve also got a feeling he’s going to gain confidence pretty quickly, which is always useful for a player with talent like his.

That’s promising, at least.

Michael Hage at Habs development camp today

