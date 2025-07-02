Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Zachary Bolduc’s father interviewed wearing a #76 Canadiens jersey
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Zachary Bolduc’s father interviewed wearing a #76 Canadiens jersey
Credit: Getty Images
This morning, Anthony Marcotte and Anthony Desaulniers interviewed Zachary’s father, Richard Bolduc, on BPM Sports.

As you can imagine, the father of the Canadiens’ newest player was thrilled to see his son return home to play for his childhood team.

You can listen to the result by clicking here, for those interested.

Right at the start of the interview, Anthony Marcotte announced that Zachary’s father was wearing a Canadiens jersey with the #76. That’s the number his son wore in St. Louis.

Of course, we know that #76 in Montreal is identified with P.K. Subban.

That said, since the number hasn’t been retired, there’s nothing to stop the Canadiens’ new forward from taking it if he wants to. And on that subject, the question was put to his father: do you wear your son’s jersey or Subban’s?

The answer is Subban. But Richard Bolduc said that, even if he wasn’t allowed to say so, he had a good idea of which number his son would choose.

Note that Bolduc wore #15 (not available in Montreal) with the Océanic and Remparts, but had #76 in Saint-Louis. I have a feeling that his Richard Bolduc didn’t wear his #76 jersey by chance…

For those who want to listen to the interview, we also hear the father, who often repeats how happy (and rightly so) he is with the situation, mention that the Habs pushed quite hard to get Bolduc.

The Blues offered other players, but the Canadiens wanted Bolduc. And since the Blues needed to rebalance the forces between forward and defense, Doug Armstrong said yes.

Richard Bolduc knows what his son is getting into, for better or for worse, but he’s happy.


overtime

– Julien BriseBois strikes.

– Nice contract.

– Ahh, the Pitlick…

– Paul Skenes: too strong for a team that doesn’t deserve it. [MLB Passion]

– Another signing to note.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content