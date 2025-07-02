Skip to content
Zachary Bolduc: “He could have had 25-30 goals if Jim Montgomery had been there all season”
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
The Canadiens have a new player on hand in Zachary Bolduc.

The forward, who was acquired in trade for Logan Mailloux, comes to Montreal to help the team offensively.

We know he has one great quality: his wrist shot. And his excellent shot allows him to score goals, which should help the Habs.

In his rookie season, Bolduc scored 19 goals.

However, according to Jamie Rivers – who played in the NHL and is now an analyst in St. Louis – the Québécois could have scored between 25 and 30 goals if Jim Montgomery had been the Blues’ head coach for the whole of last season.

Rivers spoke about this during his appearance on Tony Marinaro’s podcast:

It’s interesting though.

The arrival of Montgomery (a coach with similar qualities to Martin St-Louis) allowed Bolduc to explode offensively, and the Québécois was able to finish his season strong.

No rookie scored more goals than him after the 4 Nations Confrontation, after all…

But that’s also why it’s encouraging to see Bolduc play under Martin St-Louis, a coach who wants to see his guys emphasize their respective qualities.

In Montreal, the sniper will be very well surrounded, and he’s also likely to get his chance on one of the two waves of the power play.

And in that respect, both Habs units are likely to be good next season – which could also allow Bolduc to enjoy powerplay success with his shot.

There will be certain expectations for him next season, and I’ll be curious to see how 22-year-old Bolduc responds to that adversity.

But if he’s got talent, he’s got it. And that’s the good news.

Oh, and if you ever fancy listening to the podcast episode in question… it’s right here :


