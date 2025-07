The Mammoth was ready to give Brad Marchand $10 million a year

Credit: In the weeks leading up to the free agent process, the buzz was that Brad Marchand was in it for the money. If a team was willing to offer him big money, chances were good the veteran would consider the team in July. That was the vibe for Marchand. It was his right to choose […]

Source: “Utah was ready to beat any offer for Marchand.” Before Brad re-upped with Florida, the Mammoths were circling with $10M AAV in hand. Full breakdown via @murphyslaw74 https://t.co/TAcdv022Sv – RG (@TheRGMedia) July 1, 2025

Chris Johnston: It might be late July and into August until [the Maple Leafs] finally complete the picture here; Marchand was their #1 target; make no mistake, this is not the Leafs roster as it will be comprised in training camp – TSN – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 2, 2025

Follow our editor @Cook_Marco ‘s account for eyes on the @CanadiensMTL development camp in Brossard. https://t.co/HC7LLMED5h – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 2, 2025

Hello, Bogdan! Seeing him in Montreal this summer is wicked good news @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/Ycs39HEJ7y – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 2, 2025

Michael Hage is one of the youngsters on the ice this morning in Brossard, and I’m impressed with the quality of his shot. Dry, heavy shots on the goalies. He already had a good shot, but it really looks like he’s even better than last year. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/XGtwZdPLpa – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 2, 2025

Jeff Gorton’s son (Jack) is here, too, in his BU jersey @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/s6O9bpK9mV – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 2, 2025

WATCH: duel between Sam Harris and Aatos Koivu at the Habs development camp pic.twitter.com/FiJqr9dCX2 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 2, 2025

One thing is easy to notice about Konyushkov: the fluidity of his skating stroke. So smooth He seems to be able to cover a lot of space using his mobility too. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/sMXxcTKqSH – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 2, 2025

In the weeks leading up to the free agent process, the buzz was that Brad Marchand was in it for the money.If a team was willing to offer him big money, chances were good the veteran would consider the team in July. That was the vibe for Marchand.It was his right to choose such an avenue or not.Signing for $32 million (an amount that had been circulating in his case) in Florida, at age 37, is in keeping with this mentality. Yes, the contract is for six years… but we all know that’s a ruse, since he won’t be playing until he’s 43.That said, he could have had even more money.According to Jimmy Murphy, who writes for RG media , the Utah Mammoth was more than willing to bring Marchand to town if he’d wanted to explore that possibility.In fact, the “new Coyotes” (who spend quite a bit more than the former Arizona club) would have been willing to put up $10M a year, according to a Murphy source.Over four years, that would have been $40M for the veteran. Yes, the club wants to take it to the next level and potentially offering double the Panthers in terms of salary cap is intense.Clearly, Marchand is seen as a game-changer for a team. The Maple Leafs, for example, also had Marchand as a priority on their list, according to Chris Johnston.But Marchand never achieved autonomy. Instead, he stayed with the Panthers, in an environment he’s grown to love over the past few months, to fight for the Stanley Cup once again.And it’s hard to blame him.– Habs management is also on site.– Interesting.– We’re keeping an eye on him.– Why not?– Nice.– We love it.