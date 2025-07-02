The Mammoth was ready to give Brad Marchand $10 million a year

Source: “Utah was ready to beat any offer for Marchand.”
Before Brad re-upped with Florida, the Mammoths were circling with $10M AAV in hand. Full breakdown via @murphyslaw74 https://t.co/TAcdv022Sv – RG (@TheRGMedia) July 1, 2025
Chris Johnston: It might be late July and into August until [the Maple Leafs] finally complete the picture here; Marchand was their #1 target; make no mistake, this is not the Leafs roster as it will be comprised in training camp – TSN
Follow our editor @Cook_Marco ‘s account for eyes on the @CanadiensMTL development camp in Brossard. https://t.co/HC7LLMED5h
Hello, Bogdan!
Seeing him in Montreal this summer is wicked good news @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/Ycs39HEJ7y – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 2, 2025
Michael Hage is one of the youngsters on the ice this morning in Brossard, and I’m impressed with the quality of his shot.
Dry, heavy shots on the goalies. He already had a good shot, but it really looks like he’s even better than last year. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/XGtwZdPLpa – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 2, 2025
Jeff Gorton’s son (Jack) is here, too, in his BU jersey @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/s6O9bpK9mV
WATCH: duel between Sam Harris and Aatos Koivu at the Habs development camp pic.twitter.com/FiJqr9dCX2
One thing is easy to notice about Konyushkov: the fluidity of his skating stroke. So smooth
