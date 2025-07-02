The big question is whether Ivan Demidov is best surrounded by

Nate Clurman

These are players who will have to fight for their place in the NHL.

Nick Suzuki

Kirby Dach

Alex Newhook

Jake Evans

“It was always via trade over free agency that we’d attempt to improve at center. We haven’t done it yet. We’re ready to start the season with what we have, but we’ll continue to work the phones.”-Kent Hughes. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) July 1, 2025

So the 2nd part to this is: if the majority here think this is an overpay, and this is one of the cheapest deals a 2C UFA got today, we can’t really be mad at Kent Hughes for not signing one. We’ll have to wait this one out for a bit https://t.co/yQMVZCtY9U – HFTV (@HFTVSports) July 2, 2025

“More and more, I think Bolduc can become a second-line player!” – Simon “Snake” Boisvert, he who placed the Québécois 6th in the Calder Trophy #ch #Habs #bolduc #lnh @mathiasbrunet pic.twitter.com/2I6DlRynkQ – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 1, 2025

extension

Why the Blues traded Zack Bolduc for Logan Mailloux and what they said about his past. #stlblues https://t.co/YLkLuqNnFH – Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) July 2, 2025