Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Sean Farrell signs one-year contract with the Habs
Marc-Olivier Cook
Sean Farrell signs one-year contract with the Habs
Credit: Getty Images
Sean Farrell had a difficult first half of the season at 24-25.

But things turned around, and he was one of Laval’s key players towards the end of the campaign.

He finished the season with an interesting 44 points (20 goals) in 67 games.

The Habs rewarded him with a one-year, two-part contract.

Oh, and it’s also worth noting that the Habs have signed defenseman Marc Del Gaizo, a guy who will be able to add depth to Laval’s defensive brigade.

Both players have the same contract:

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content