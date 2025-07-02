Sean Farrell signs one-year contract with the Habs

Sean Farrell had a difficult first half of the season at 24-25.

But things turned around, and he was one of Laval’s key players towards the end of the campaign.

He finished the season with an interesting 44 points (20 goals) in 67 games.The Habs rewarded him with a one-year, two-part contract.

Oh, and it’s also worth noting that the Habs have signed defenseman Marc Del Gaizo, a guy who will be able to add depth to Laval’s defensive brigade.

The Canadiens agree to terms on one-season, two-way contracts with forward Sean Farrell and defenseman Marc Del Gaizo. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGo | Montblanc Boutique Montréalhttps://t.co/WuJKYWrMmd – Montréal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 2, 2025

Both players have the same contract:

More details to come…