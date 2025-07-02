Pierre McGuire thinks the Habs have the best defense in the NHL

The Canadiens have struck a blow by acquiring Noah Dobson and securing his services for the next eight years.

The arrival of the defenseman solidifies the Habs’ entire blue line.

We can all agree that Montreal will have one of the league’s best defensive brigades next season.

Pierre McGuire on The Sick Podcast: “I Think Montreal has the best defense in the NHL” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 2, 2025

In fact, according to Pierre McGuire on The Sick Podcast, the Canadiens currently have the best defense in the NHL.

You can listen to the extract here.

It’s still a big take.

Dobson’s arrival certainly improves an offensive aspect and will help support our young attack, both five-on-five and on the powerplay.

He and Lane Hutson could score at least 60 points each next year.It will also give Mike Matheson, who has been overused more often than not, less ice time and probably more efficiency.

However, I don’t know how much the defensive aspect of our blue league has improved.

The Canadiens allowed 265 goals last season, tied for 23rd in the league.

That’s by far the highest total of any playoff team.

The Habs often had a bad habit of getting stuck in their own zone for long periods of time, which frequently ended with a goal awarded to the opposing team.Of course, when your backs help you control play in the offensive zone, as Dobson and Hutson can, it also helps to spend less time in your zone.

Although Kaiden Guhle is increasingly asserting himself in this role, I think we’re missing another good stay-at-home defender who can play big minutes.

The good news is that this defender is already with the team, and he’s David Reinbacher.

I don’t know if he’s ready to make the jump to the team at the start of the season, but I have a feeling that his arrival will solidify the Habs defense in his zone.

In short, I don’t know if the Canadiens currently have the best defense in the NHL, but it should be one of the very good ones, especially in the offensive zone.

