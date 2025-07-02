Pierre McGuire thinks the Habs have the best defense in the NHL

The arrival of the defenseman solidifies the Habs’ entire blue line.
We can all agree that Montreal will have one of the league’s best defensive brigades next season.
Pierre McGuire on The Sick Podcast: “I Think Montreal has the best defense in the NHL”
It’s still a big take.
Dobson’s arrival certainly improves an offensive aspect and will help support our young attack, both five-on-five and on the powerplay.
However, I don’t know how much the defensive aspect of our blue league has improved.
That’s by far the highest total of any playoff team.
Although Kaiden Guhle is increasingly asserting himself in this role, I think we’re missing another good stay-at-home defender who can play big minutes.
The good news is that this defender is already with the team, and he’s David Reinbacher.
I don’t know if he’s ready to make the jump to the team at the start of the season, but I have a feeling that his arrival will solidify the Habs defense in his zone.
In short, I don’t know if the Canadiens currently have the best defense in the NHL, but it should be one of the very good ones, especially in the offensive zone.
