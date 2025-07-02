Michael Hage receives invitation to Junior Team Canada summer camp

Michael Hage didn’t take part in the last World Junior Championship.

And he wasn’t even invited to Canada’s training camp for the tournament…

That said, there’s a good chance we’ll see him defend the Unifolié colors next winter. And today, the Canadiens’ prospect confirmed that he has received an invitation to the Team Canada Junior summer camp.

That doesn’t mean his place on the team is guaranteed.

But it does mean…

Some prospects address the media live from Canadiens’ Development Camp Prospects address the media live from Canadiens Development Camp

#GoHabsGo https://t.co/ybHmf8XDYY – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 2, 2025

But it does mean that, at the moment, the Canadiens are keeping a close eye on him. Which is normal, in a way, since the forward enjoyed a fine 24-25 NCAA season with the University of Michigan.

Hage was perhaps a little “too” young to make the team at the last World Junior Championship.

It is often said, after all, that this is a tournament for 19-year-olds. And Hage celebrated his 19th birthday just a few months ago, on April 14.

Oh, and there’s also the fact that Canadian NCAA players are often shunned by Team Canada…

On the other hand, he could really give himself a chance to play for Canada next winter if he has a great start to the season.

And if he’s able to have some early success in the NCAA campaign… he could even get a pretty important role on the club.

That would be good news, because we know how important the World Junior Championship can be in a young player’s development.

We’re talking about a pretty tough international competition… and the guys who take part are in a position to gain experience for the rest of their respective careers.

Overtime

Stay tuned.

– I wish him all the best.

A local guy with heart and soul. Thanks for everything, Raf, and good luck in Pittsburgh! A hometown kid who left it all out there. Wishing RHP all the best in Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/275NK6cfQr – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 2, 2025

– It’s going to be a good show.

Sinner and Alcaraz among the headliners in Torontohttps://t.co/ez5QF8RcWd – RDS (@RDSca) July 2, 2025

– Classic.

– With good reason!