Marc-Édouard Vlasic and Frédérique Guay are expecting a child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frédérique Guay (@guayfrederique)

Congratulations to the couple! https://t.co/01oYKViqW9 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 2, 2025

overtime

Frank Seravalli: Re Brock Boeser staying in VAN: This was a relationship that needed repairing, and maybe it took an offer like this to get it done; a massive change of heart – Bleacher Report – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 2, 2025

Wild focused on Kaprizov, with Rossi talks ongoing https://t.co/r0prB7iPh1 – The Fourth Period (@TFP) July 2, 2025

The expectation is that the NHLPA, NHL, IIHF and IOC were going to formally sign the Olympic agreement today for the Milan Games. There was never any real concern it wouldn’t get done, just a very detailed agreement that takes time to wrap up. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 2, 2025

How the Panthers won free agency: Inside the Bennett, Marchand, Ekblad hat trick.

Three peat? Why not?

My last piece of the season for@TheAthletic https://t.co/W25S16m6Q4 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 2, 2025