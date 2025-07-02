Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Marc-Édouard Vlasic and Frédérique Guay are expecting a child
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Marc-Édouard Vlasic and Frédérique Guay are expecting a child
Credit: Getty Images
Great news on this Wednesday morning.

Frédérique Guay and Marc-Édouard Vlasic are expecting a child. That’s what the woman we knew on TVA Sports announced in the last few hours on Instagram.

She posted a photo tagging “couple project” and identifying Vlasic.

This will be the first child for the couple, who have been living in California for the past few years due to Vlasic’s many years with the Sharks.

When they moved together, it was inevitably to San Jose.

The defenseman is no longer in San Jose, having recently been bought out by the California outfit. No word yet on whether the free agent will sign elsewhere or retire.

There aren’t many rumours about the man who has slowed down on the ice in recent years.

Frédérique Guay has already announced in an interview that the couple intend to move to Quebec the day Vlasic’s playing career is over.

One has to wonder whether Vlasic will be more tempted to retire now that he’s expecting a child, or whether playing (at least) one last year is something that appeals to him.

After all, it’s now or never, since he won’t be able to come out of retirement in five years, just for the fun of it.

It’s worth noting that, for the moment, the defender’s name hasn’t really been circulated publicly. We’ll see later in the off-season what his decision is, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the end. And if it is, he’ll have had a great career.


overtime

– It’s crazy to see him stay in Vancouver.

– Coming up.

– Interesting.

– Read more.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content