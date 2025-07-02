L.J. Mooney models his playing on that of Cole Caufield

Credit: It was the second day of the Canadiens’ development camp, and the first time the players took to the ice. For many youngsters, it was also the first opportunity to don a Habs (practice) uniform. Eight of the nine picks in the last draft were present for this camp, including L.J. Mooney. He spoke to […]

It was the second day of the Canadiens’ development camp, and the first time the players took to the ice.

For many youngsters, it was also the first opportunity to don a Habs (practice) uniform.Eight of the nine picks in the last draft were present for this camp, including L.J. Mooney.He spoke to the media after his on-ice practice; you can watch the clip here. L.J. stands for Little John.

And no, I’m not talking about the rapper Lil Jon.

LJ Mooney says Cole Caufield is the guy he’s been watching the most in the NHL for a long time now. He’s also excited to play for Martin St-Louis, another (former) small-sided player who “gave it his all in the gym”. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) July 2, 2025

A fitting name for the five-foot, seven-inch (171 cm) diminutive forward.Mooney, who was drafted 113th overall by the Habs less than a week ago, draws his inspiration from Cole Caufield.It was his childhood idol.

I don’t know if number 13 got his first taste of old age reading this, but it must be really trippy for the kid to find himself playing on the same team as his favorite player.

As well as being two diminutive American players, Mooney and Caufield have similar playing styles.However, Mooney likes a robust game and can impose himself physically despite his small stature.In fact, without setting himself any targets, the center forward would like to put on some muscle mass this summer, as he is currently listed at 157 lbs (71 kg) on the elite prospect site.Mooney is also happy to play for Martin St-Louis, another small-sided player, and wants to learn from his hard work in the gym.

Indeed, he’s a good role model to follow if he wants to put on weight over the summer to be as ready as possible for the rookie camp in September.

