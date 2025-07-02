Skip to content
L.J. Mooney models his playing on that of Cole Caufield
Jonathan Di Gregorio
It was the second day of the Canadiens’ development camp, and the first time the players took to the ice.

For many youngsters, it was also the first opportunity to don a Habs (practice) uniform.

Eight of the nine picks in the last draft were present for this camp, including L.J. Mooney.

He spoke to the media after his on-ice practice; you can watch the clip here.

L.J. stands for Little John.

And no, I’m not talking about the rapper Lil Jon.

A fitting name for the five-foot, seven-inch (171 cm) diminutive forward.

Mooney, who was drafted 113th overall by the Habs less than a week ago, draws his inspiration from Cole Caufield.

It was his childhood idol.

I don’t know if number 13 got his first taste of old age reading this, but it must be really trippy for the kid to find himself playing on the same team as his favorite player.

As well as being two diminutive American players, Mooney and Caufield have similar playing styles.

However, Mooney likes a robust game and can impose himself physically despite his small stature.

In fact, without setting himself any targets, the center forward would like to put on some muscle mass this summer, as he is currently listed at 157 lbs (71 kg) on the elite prospect site.

Mooney is also happy to play for Martin St-Louis, another small-sided player, and wants to learn from his hard work in the gym.

Indeed, he’s a good role model to follow if he wants to put on weight over the summer to be as ready as possible for the rookie camp in September.

If the American continues his progression and manages to carve out a position with the team within the next few years, he could become a very good late selection for the Canadiens.


