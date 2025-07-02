L.J. Mooney models his playing on that of Cole Caufield

It was the second day of the Canadiens’ development camp, and the first time the players took to the ice.
And no, I’m not talking about the rapper Lil Jon.
LJ Mooney says Cole Caufield is the guy he’s been watching the most in the NHL for a long time now.
He’s also excited to play for Martin St-Louis, another (former) small-sided player who “gave it his all in the gym”.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) July 2, 2025
I don’t know if number 13 got his first taste of old age reading this, but it must be really trippy for the kid to find himself playing on the same team as his favorite player.
Indeed, he’s a good role model to follow if he wants to put on weight over the summer to be as ready as possible for the rookie camp in September.
In Overtime
– Many of our prospects.
Happy to be at camp
Happy campers#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/v4sREnEfDD
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 2, 2025
– Direction Winnipeg for Gustav Nyquist.
We’ve signed forward Gustav Nyquist to a one-year contract pic.twitter.com/GDNey1eNWc
– Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 2, 2025
– Islanders reach agreement with Maxim Shabanov.
The Islanders have signed free agent Maxim Shabanov to a one-year entry-level contract
Shabanov had 67 points in 65 games last season in the KHL pic.twitter.com/XpITvNRdSk
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 2, 2025
– Pius Suter signs with the Blues.
Center Pius Suter is the newest member of the St. Louis Blues! #stlblues
CONTRACT DETAILS https://t.co/abKeavrcDQ
– St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 2, 2025
– Morgan Frost remains in Calgary.
The Calgary Flames have signed Morgan Frost to a two-year extension pic.twitter.com/NEkqFKWzjd
– Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) July 2, 2025
– Four more years in Vegas for Kaeden Korczak.
Golden Knights re-sign Kaeden Korczak to four-year extension https://t.co/XbVjsf1nMH
– Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) July 2, 2025
– One-year contract in Pittsburgh for Alexander Alexeyev.
The Penguins have signed defenseman Alexander Alexeyev to a one-year contract.
Alexeyev is signed through the 2025.26 season and his contract carries an AAV of $775,000.
Details: https://t.co/ABEnPrftJ2 pic.twitter.com/S5MIBU5Tc7
– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 2, 2025