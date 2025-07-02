Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

“I’m convinced Joshua Roy is on the trading block”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
“I’m convinced Joshua Roy is on the trading block”
Credit: Jasons for the Canadiens’ youngsters / prospects. The Canadiens were able to get Zachary Bolduc: that’s the #1 reason why Logan Mailloux hasn’t been with the Canadiens for about 24 hours. Without Bolduc, the Habs wouldn’t have given Mailloux away. The defenseman wasn’t available for peanuts. But the fact remains that it takes more than […]
Jasons for the Canadiens’ youngsters / prospects.

The Canadiens were able to get Zachary Bolduc: that’s the #1 reason why Logan Mailloux hasn’t been with the Canadiens for about 24 hours.

Without Bolduc, the Habs wouldn’t have given Mailloux away. The defenseman wasn’t available for peanuts.

But the fact remains that it takes more than Mailloux’s “faulty vision” to trade a rugged offensive defenseman of his stature , right?

We know that the Canadiens weren’t in love with Logan Mailloux and that, at the right price, he could leave. And that’s what happened.

And now we have to wonder whether Bolduc’s arrival on a top-9 team will open doors for Joshua Roy, who sometimes opens doors for himself at the base of the Canadiens organization.

According to Anthony Marcotte, who knows Roy’s game well on the heels of his duties with the Canadiens and the Rocket, we shouldn’t be surprised if Roy were to be traded as well.

I see less and less of a happy ending for Joshua Roy in Montreal. And right now, I’m convinced he’s on the trade market.

If we’re able to pass him on in a transaction, I’m convinced we’ll do it. – Anthony Marcotte, on BPM Sports

BPM Sports’ Rocket play-by-play man believes that Roy hasn’t been able to take Laval to the next level this year. This has worked against him.

This year, he’s gone backwards in the minds of a lot of people in Montreal. As early as practice camp, he began to disappoint.

Those who follow what colleague Maxime Truman does on his various platforms are not surprised by such revelations. But let’s just say that it seems clear that, like Mailloux, the Habs will try to get Joshua Roy out of their organization.

Remember that both are Marc Bergevin’s picks in the 2021 draft.


overtime

– Strange no-trade clause for Evgenii Dadonov in New Jersey.

– Davis Alexander: it doesn’t look good. [BPM Sports]

– Anthony Mantha to Pittsburgh.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content