“I’m convinced Joshua Roy is on the trading block”

I see less and less of a happy ending for Joshua Roy in Montreal. And right now, I’m convinced he’s on the trade market. If we’re able to pass him on in a transaction, I’m convinced we’ll do it. – Anthony Marcotte, on BPM Sports
overtime
Most interesting thing about Dadonov deal:
No-trade clause until March 1
10-team trade list after
Bonuses
$250K for 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 games
$300K for playoffs and 40 games played
$300K for winning round 1
$200K for winning round 2
$100K for winning the conference
$100K for … https://t.co/w64M2UJu65
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 2, 2025
Anthony Mantha signed a one year deal with the @penguins with a base salary of $2.5M and if he’s healthy another $2M in bonuses is available to him.
– Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 2, 2025