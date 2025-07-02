Even Alexander Romanov admits that he never expected to sign such a contract

Alexander Romanov signed a big contract with the Islanders in the last few daysThe eight-year deal will pay him $6.25 million per season.

It’s a surprising pact in a way, because we didn’t necessarily expect to see him earn so much money over such a long period.

The defenseman admitted it himself: he didn’t think he’d be in a position to sign a contract like this.

He said in an interview(RG Média) that he was really happy to have had an opportunity like this… but that he didn’t think he’d be able to sign a contract like this:

I didn’t expect more than six years, and I certainly didn’t expect such an amount. – Alexander Romanov

There are two options in the story, then.

Either Romanov’s agent did a wicked good job… or Mathieu Darche got a fast one:

Alexander Romanov addresses his surprising new contract with the Islanders. While also having some key advice for Ivan Demidov in Montreal. https://t.co/Og1vssNZfq – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) July 2, 2025

In reality, $6.25 million a year for a defenseman like Romanov is still a lot.

Especially when you compare his contract to that of a guy like Kaiden Guhle in Montreal…

Mathieu Darche wanted to keep Romanov in New York after the loss of Noah Dobson, and that makes sense on some level.

But to offer so much money to a player who didn’t even think he was worth that much… that’s something.

So much the better for the former Habs, but we’ll see how this contract ages over the next few years.

Romanov will become more important to the Islanders’ roster with Dobson gone, and maybe that’s why Mathieu Darche thought it was a good idea to offer him a big contract to convince him to stay.

Now, the defenseman is signed until 2033… and expectations for him will probably be higher in the future too.

