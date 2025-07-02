Darren Dreger doesn’t think the Habs had what it took to acquire Jordan Kyrou

Credit: As we’ve heard from a number of experts, the Montreal Canadiens were definitely in the running to acquire Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues. So much so, in fact, that the chances were put at 70% that the Habs would acquire him. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen… at least not yet. For a guy of […]

As we’ve heard from a number of experts, the Montreal Canadiens were definitely in the running to acquire Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen… at least not yet.

For a guy of Kyrou’s stature, who would be the perfect second center for the Montreal club, you have to give something interesting.

On this subject, Darren Dreger recalled the Canadiens’ interest in the Toronto native, but also wondered why the Blues would have traded him.

According to Dreger, they needed a good player, something he doesn’t believe the Habs have to offer in return.

Of course, he’s talking about available players, not core players.

That’s what he said on the Ray & Dregs Podcast, hosted by himself and Ray Ferraro.

Darren Dreger: I believe the Canadiens were keen, super interested in Jordan Kyrou; explain to me why the St. Louis Blues would want to move a young player like that; unless you’re getting a player…that we don’t know is available in Montreal – Ray and Dregs Podcast – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 2, 2025

Of course, there are a few players who would be untouchable in a deal like this. Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov, Juraj Slafkovsky, Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson and now Noah Dobson come to mind.

And we also know that Kyrou wouldn’t be part of a deal.

On the other hand, Mike Matheson’s name has been circulating lately in some rumours of a potential trade for a second center, as he would be a very nice piece.

We could also add names like Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook as potential trade chips, as well as B/B+ prospects (Owen Beck, Oliver Kapanen, Adam Engstrom, etc.).

So, to say that the Habs may not have the necessary pieces to dance with the Blues is a bit of a stretch, in my opinion, but it certainly won’t be easy.

At least the Habs can be pleased to have acquired the services of young Québécois Zachary Bolduc from the Blues, in return for Logan Mailloux.

It’s fair to say that Bolduc is a (very) good consolation prize.

