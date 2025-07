Canadiens: prospect Arseni Radkov to play for the Armada in 2025-2026

Credit: Last year, the Canadiens drafted Mikus Vecvanags, a goaltender from Europe. Martin Lapointe had said that the young man would play with the Armada… but he was eventually chosen by the Titan in the European draft. He didn’t start the season in the QMJHL and joined the Titan once the NCAA rules were changed. The […]

Habs goalie prospect Arseni Radkov was just selected by Blainville Boisbriand in the CHL Import Draft. Coincidence? I think not. Good news for the Habs. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 2, 2025

Arseni Radkov will be a member of@ArmadaBLB in 2025-2026. There’s an agreement in place between the team and his clan for him to come with the Fleet next year. The #CH ‘s prospect will be on the North Crown.#QMJHL – Cédrik Blondin (@cedrikblondin) July 2, 2025

LJ Mooney is the shortest player in camp at 5’7″, but he’s extremely strong on his feet. One-on-one exercise. I haven’t seen him lose a battle so far. In 8 minutes. Very agile and low center of gravity. Strong legs. Small example below. pic.twitter.com/8BXqvlJIZ0 – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) July 2, 2025

Aatos Koivu (No. 56 in white) – son of former Canadiens captain Saku Koivu – in action at #Habs development camp. pic.twitter.com/tBD30Xat79 – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) July 2, 2025

With top UFA Nikolaj Ehlers now down to a few teams he’s deciding between, the expectation is that his decision should be made at some point today. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 2, 2025

Last year, the Canadiens drafted Mikus Vecvanags, a goaltender from Europe.Martin Lapointe had said that the young man would play with the Armada… but he was eventually chosen by the Titan in the European draft. He didn’t start the season in the QMJHL and joined the Titan once the NCAA rules were changed.The NCAA is waiting for him.But now, in 2025, the Canadiens have drafted another European goaltender to play for the Armada. We’re talking about Belarusian Arseni Radkov, selected in the third round.And it’s a little clearer than last year’s situation with Mikus, since the young man was indeed selected in the European draft by the Montreal North Shore club.Of course, being selected doesn’t mean everything. But both Kevin Dubé (Québecor) and Cédrik Blondin, the club’s match describer, have confirmed his arrival.So it’s pretty clear.It should be noted that this will only be for one year. After all, in 2026, Radkov will be heading off to university, so the Armada won’t be counting on him for the long term.That’s one advantage of the rule change. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have come to the QMJHL with a good club just outside Montreal.But he’s come at the right time, because the Armada, with Justin Carbonneau or not, will be an excellent club this year. The Blainville-Boisbriand team will be fighting for top honours.It’s worth noting that Radkov looked good today at the development camp. Colleague Marc-Olivier Cook, who saw him in action, noted his mobility in front of the net and his height. He measures 6’4…– Here’s one we want to follow.– He’s popular this week.– Where will he sign?– Diamondbacks: season ticket holder banned for interfering too often with the game. [MLB Passion] – Of note.