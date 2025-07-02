Skip to content
Canadiens: prospect Arseni Radkov to play for the Armada in 2025-2026
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Canadiens: prospect Arseni Radkov to play for the Armada in 2025-2026
Last year, the Canadiens drafted Mikus Vecvanags, a goaltender from Europe.

Martin Lapointe had said that the young man would play with the Armada… but he was eventually chosen by the Titan in the European draft. He didn’t start the season in the QMJHL and joined the Titan once the NCAA rules were changed.

The NCAA is waiting for him.

But now, in 2025, the Canadiens have drafted another European goaltender to play for the Armada. We’re talking about Belarusian Arseni Radkov, selected in the third round.

And it’s a little clearer than last year’s situation with Mikus, since the young man was indeed selected in the European draft by the Montreal North Shore club.

Of course, being selected doesn’t mean everything. But both Kevin Dubé (Québecor) and Cédrik Blondin, the club’s match describer, have confirmed his arrival.

So it’s pretty clear.

It should be noted that this will only be for one year. After all, in 2026, Radkov will be heading off to university, so the Armada won’t be counting on him for the long term.

That’s one advantage of the rule change. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have come to the QMJHL with a good club just outside Montreal.

But he’s come at the right time, because the Armada, with Justin Carbonneau or not, will be an excellent club this year. The Blainville-Boisbriand team will be fighting for top honours.

It’s worth noting that Radkov looked good today at the development camp. Colleague Marc-Olivier Cook, who saw him in action, noted his mobility in front of the net and his height. He measures 6’4…


