Canadiens: prospect Arseni Radkov to play for the Armada in 2025-2026

Habs goalie prospect Arseni Radkov was just selected by Blainville Boisbriand in the CHL Import Draft. Coincidence? I think not. Good news for the Habs.
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 2, 2025
Arseni Radkov will be a member of@ArmadaBLB in 2025-2026.
There’s an agreement in place between the team and his clan for him to come with the Fleet next year. The #CH ‘s prospect will be on the North Crown.#QMJHL – Cédrik Blondin (@cedrikblondin) July 2, 2025
overtime
LJ Mooney is the shortest player in camp at 5’7″, but he’s extremely strong on his feet.
One-on-one exercise. I haven’t seen him lose a battle so far. In 8 minutes. Very agile and low center of gravity. Strong legs. Small example below. pic.twitter.com/8BXqvlJIZ0 – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) July 2, 2025
Aatos Koivu (No. 56 in white) – son of former Canadiens captain Saku Koivu – in action at #Habs development camp. pic.twitter.com/tBD30Xat79
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) July 2, 2025
With top UFA Nikolaj Ehlers now down to a few teams he’s deciding between, the expectation is that his decision should be made at some point today.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 2, 2025
Rocket agree to terms on one-season, one-pronged contract with defenseman Ryan O’Rourke
Details at https://t.co/Xo5HCaP0nx
Rocket agree to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract with defenseman Ryan O’Rourke
Details at https://t.co/Xo5HCaP0nx pic.twitter.com/AmV81DVSnf
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) July 2, 2025