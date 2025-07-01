Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Zachary Bolduc: no rookie has scored more goals than him following the 4 Nations
Félix Forget
Zachary Bolduc: no rookie has scored more goals than him following the 4 Nations
Credit: Getty Images
It’s done: Logan Mailloux has been traded. In the end, the defenseman headed for St. Louis… but not for Jordan Kyrou, as many had hoped.

That said, the Habs did get their hands on a nice piece in Zachary Bolduc. Our colleague Marc-Olivier Cook introduced him to you earlier today.

In 2024-25, Bolduc played his first year in the NHL. And before the 4 Nations Confrontation, the Québécois wasn’t fully finding his stride, with just six goals and 12 assists in 46 games.

But clearly, the break did him good, as in his 26 post-4 Nations games, Bolduc scored 13 goals and 18 points. Playing with Robert Thomas obviously helped him get off the ground, and he was a big part of the Blues’ late-season comeback.

And Bolduc’s 13 goals made him the NHL’s top rookie during that period. Alexandre Pratt talked about it on X.

Colleague Marc-Olivier Cook insisted that Bolduc has a good shot, and at the end of the season last year, we saw it clearly on the St. Louis side. We’re talking about a guy who clearly showed at the end of the season last year that he’s capable of being an important offensive element.

And it really makes you wonder if the Habs didn’t acquire him to try and play him on the second line in place of Patrik Laine.

We know that Ivan Demidov is an excellent playmaker, and with a guy who has a shot like Bolduc’s, there’s a way to see a scenario in which the two connect well on the ice.

And if that doesn’t work out, Bolduc on a third line is a nice luxury.

In Bolduc, then, the Habs are betting on a guy who showed some great things at the end of the season. We’re banking on the youngster’s potential… and on the fact that he could be a nice complement to Demidov in the immediate future.

He may not be the second center everyone’s been hoping for, but he’s still a great catch for the Habs.


extension

– A nice souvenir.

– Still.

– Interesting.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content