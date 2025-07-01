Zachary Bolduc: no rookie has scored more goals than him following the 4 Nations

Rookies with the most goals after the 4 Nations
1. Zachary Bolduc 13
2. Cutter Gauthier 11
3. Marco Kasper 10
3. Will Smith 10
3. Matvei Michkov 10
– Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) July 1, 2025
Subject to change, but Bolduc can be projected in the #CHs second line. He’s a resolutely offensive player, a good skater with an excellent shot.
Bolduc – Dach – Demidov would be a first draft. – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 1, 2025
extension
David Savard: “Ca va?
Zack Bolduc: “Aweille tabarnak!” pic.twitter.com/gulvmeMszL – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 1, 2025
Last season
Caufield: 37 goals
Suzuki: 30 goals
Gallagher: 21 goals
Laine: 20 goals (in 52 games)
Bolduc : 19 goals (with St. Louis)
Slafkosvky: 18 goals
– Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) July 1, 2025
I just got off the phone with Simon Gagné, who won the Memorial Cup with Zachary Bolduc:
“He has one of the best shots I’ve seen in a long time. He puts the puck where he wants it. His one-timer is ultra-efficient. A good skater. He’s also a guy with character who.. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) July 1, 2025