Zachary Bolduc: he’s the one who complained about the Québécois’ place with ÉCJ

The Canadiens completed a major transaction earlier today, acquiring Québécois Zachary Bolduc. In return, Logan Mailloux headed to Saint-Louis.

And when you look at the comments under the Blues’ post, you can see that in St. Louis, there are a lot of people frustrated by the transaction.

The Blues have acquired defenseman Logan Mailloux from the Montreal Canadiens. #stlblues DETAILS https://t.co/MZBBv2L0dh – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 1, 2025

That said, a lot has been said about Bolduc as a player, but a little less has been said about him as a person. And a few years ago, Bolduc was the talk of the town for off-ice reasons.

In 2022, Bolduc was invited to the Team Canada junior camp, but was cut. Afterwards, he criticized Hockey Canada, saying that the Québécois “leave with two strikes” at the JCS camp.

Zachary Bolduc didn’t mince his words a few days after being cut by Hockey Canada. https://t. co/CsBfKEot7q – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) December 15, 2022

It caused quite a stir at the time.

Let’s not forget that, at the time, Stéphane Leroux mentioned that, in his opinion, it was really because Bolduc hadn’t been good enough that he had been cut. We were talking about a purely offensive player who didn’t lend himself well to a support role, diminishing his chances of making the club.

The good news is that he seems to be a slightly more complete player than he was back then.

And obviously, the Québécois’ frustration back then seems to have motivated him, who has become a solid NHL player since then.

And now, as a Québécois, he’ll have the opportunity to shine in Montreal.

Extension

On the subject of this transaction, Anthony Martineau chatted with Logan Mailloux. Mailloux thanked the fans and admitted he was disappointed to leave the Habs, given that the club is building something very interesting.

But he says he can’t wait to get back to the Bell Centre, as he hopes to play an important role in St. Louis.