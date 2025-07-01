Zachary Bolduc: he’s the one who complained about the Québécois’ place with ÉCJ

The Canadiens completed a major transaction earlier today, acquiring Québécois Zachary Bolduc. In return, Logan Mailloux headed to Saint-Louis.
And when you look at the comments under the Blues’ post, you can see that in St. Louis, there are a lot of people frustrated by the transaction.
The Blues have acquired defenseman Logan Mailloux from the Montreal Canadiens. #stlblues
In 2022, Bolduc was invited to the Team Canada junior camp, but was cut. Afterwards, he criticized Hockey Canada, saying that the Québécois “leave with two strikes” at the JCS camp.
Zachary Bolduc didn't mince his words a few days after being cut by Hockey Canada.
Let’s not forget that, at the time, Stéphane Leroux mentioned that, in his opinion, it was really because Bolduc hadn’t been good enough that he had been cut. We were talking about a purely offensive player who didn’t lend himself well to a support role, diminishing his chances of making the club.
And obviously, the Québécois’ frustration back then seems to have motivated him, who has become a solid NHL player since then.
And now, as a Québécois, he’ll have the opportunity to shine in Montreal.
Extension
But he says he can’t wait to get back to the Bell Centre, as he hopes to play an important role in St. Louis.
I’ve often said that my favorite part of my job is the one where I get to build relationships.
In 2022, Logan Mailloux gave me his very first one-on-one interview in London.
Since then, I’ve been able to follow his evolution closely, and there’s always been a mutual respect..
