The departures of Dvorak and Armia will transform the Habs’ last two trios

Today, the Canadiens lost two important players.

And here, you’ll understand that I’m talking about Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia.

Both veterans played on the Habs’ bottom-6… and ultimately, their respective departures mean that there will be changes in Martin St-Louis’ line-up next season.

And with Emil Heineman also gone, that’s quite a few changes.

Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson are still in town and are likely to occupy a place on the Habs’ last two lineups.

But… what will the rest look like?

That’s the question, after all.

Joel Armia off to the L.A. Kings. The Canadiens will have a new-look bottom-six next season, that’s for sure. https://t. co/d1vV5cKBoG – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) July 1, 2025

Samuel Blais signed a contract with the Canadiens today, and maybe he’ll be able to fill a seat on the bottom-six.

He’s got the fire to help the Habs at that level, and in a supporting role, it could get interesting.

But ultimately, we’ll also have to find other guys who can play on the 3rd or 4th line.

Will Alex Newhook be asked to play on the third line? With the arrival of Bolduc, who can play on the top-6, it’s possible…

Can the same be said of Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach? Maybe, but…

For me, if the season started tomorrow, here’s what my line-up would look like:

Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky

Bolduc – Dach – Demidov

Laine – Newhook – Anderson

Blais – Evans – Gallagher

On paper, the Canadiens’ lineup is interesting. But there are also candidates who could fill a hole on the 4th line: Alex Belzile(who signed a contract with the Habs today), Oliver Kapanen, Owen Beck, Florian Xhekaj…

Perhaps the solution to this “problem” already lies within the Habs organization.

Having said that, we shouldn’t fall out of our chairs if Kent Hughes gets his hands on another support player between now and the end of the summer, because it could allow the youngsters to stay in Laval and develop.

But one thing’s for sure: the Canadiens’ line-up will be different next season. Especially in the bottom-6…

Overtime

– Really?

David Pagnotta: If things didn’t work out in Vegas, I know Marner was interested in exploring an opportunity with the LA Kings – JD Bunkis Podcast – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 1, 2025

– Adam Gaudette heads to San Jose.

Another #SJSharks addition – they’ll be bringing in Adam Gaudette to a new contract – Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) July 1, 2025

– Three additions in Toronto.

#Leafs sign Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Dakota Mermis to two-year deals, and Travis Boyd to a one-year deal – Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) July 1, 2025

– He’s retiring.

The trade is one for none. Which is to say I’m exchanging my semi-retired TSN life of the last five years – doing the World Junior Championships, NHL Draft Rankings, a handful of Toronto Maple Leaf broadcasts, TradeCentre and Free Agent Frenzy – for a fully-retired life of doing … https://t.co/5zqEmZS5Ct – Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2025

– Oops.

He was called out on strikes four times yesterday. https://t.co/7ssrNyTWPn – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 1, 2025

– Habs alum gets a job.